Daniel Ricciardo Has Surprise Role In Heartwarming Azerbaijan GP Proposal
Daniel Ricciardo found himself in an unexpected and light-hearted moment during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend when he was caught up in a surprise marriage proposal. While the details of the proposal are not entirely clear, it certainly added some fun to an otherwise challenging weekend for the Australian driver.
The Aussie was walking in the paddock area and paused to sign a VCARB hat for a female fan when her partner got down on one knee to propose in a surprising moment for the woman. Ricciardo remained with the couple as the proposal was captured on camera, and the star offered his congratulations shaking the hands of the fans. The joyous occasion has captured the hearts of social media users, with the proposal video reaching a milestone of 300,000 views on X.
On the track, Ricciardo finished P13, failing to secure any points for VCARB. This result allowed Haas to close the gap in the Constructors' Championship, putting pressure on VCARB to maintain their advantage as the season progresses. Ricciardo's performance in Baku reflected the competitive nature of the midfield battle in 2024, with Haas showing notable improvements.
Outside of Formula 1, Ricciardo has been active in various creative ventures. He's a producer for the Hulu F1 comedy series "Downforce." Additionally, Ricciardo enjoys photography, often sharing candid snapshots of his adventures, friends, and family on social media. His partner, Heidi Berger, the daughter of former F1 race winner Gerhard Berger, frequently appears in his Instagram posts, offering fans a glimpse into his personal life.
Ricciardo's future in Formula 1 remains uncertain, with VCARB yet to confirm who will partner Yuki Tsunoda for the 2025 season. Ricciardo, currently racing for the team, is competing with Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson for the coveted seat.
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has indicated in an interview with Ted Kravitz that the team plans to announce its driver lineup following the Singapore Grand Prix. Lawson, who has impressed in recent substitute appearances, is seen as a strong contender, making the decision between him and Ricciardo a significant one for the team's future direction.
The 35-year-old driver is ranked 14th in the current Formula 1 standings. Throughout his career, Ricciardo has secured eight victories in Formula 1, with his most recent triumph occurring at the Italian Grand Prix in 2021. VCARB is currently in sixth position in the Constructors' Standings with 34 points.