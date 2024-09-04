Daniel Ricciardo Hints At RB Exit As Liam Lawson Participates In Pirelli Test At Monza
Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz suggests that Daniel Ricciardo may have hinted at his imminent VCARB (RB) exit during the Italian Grand Prix weekend. The circumstances seem unfavorable for the Australian driver, especially given Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson's recent Pirelli tire test at Monza.
Ricciardo has had a challenging 2024 season thus far, frequently struggling to finish within the points. Since his mid-season signing in 2023, his role has been to enhance the team's position and mentor his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. However, with Tsunoda now ahead of Ricciardo in the Drivers' Standings, questions about Ricciardo's role have recently emerged.
Making matters worse for him, parent team Red Bull extended the Japanese driver's contract until the end of the 2025 season, but a decision about Ricciardo is yet to be finalized. Kravitz revealed that Ricciardo hinted at him being replaced as early as the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku in a statement to the media on Thursday, ahead of the Italian GP. He said:
“I know if I perform, then I’m good. So if I focus on myself, then it shouldn’t affect me. And that’s what I’m focussing on.”
However, the 35-year-old driver failed to perform as he finished 13th in the race at Monza, marking another point-less Grand Prix since the Belgian GP in July, where he scored one point. Ricciardo's lack of improvement has raised concerns and according to Kravitz, this could potentially open the door for Lawson to secure a full-time seat alongside Tsunoda. He spoke on Ted's Race Notebook:
“Are we going to have a driver announcement at RB before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a couple of weeks time?
“Daniel Ricciardo pretty much telegraphed it on Thursday.
“And is that driver announcement going to be that Liam Lawson will partner Yuki Tsunoda at RB next year? That’s what everybody is expecting.”
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko recently emphasized that VCARB serves as a junior team, designed to be a proving ground for budding talents like Lawson. This reinforces Kravitz's claims regarding the possibility of Ricciardo being replaced. Marko told Kleine Zeitung:
"The shareholders have made it known that it is a junior team and we have to act accordingly. The goal was that he [Ricciardo] would be considered for Red Bull with exceptional performances. That seat now belongs to [Sergio] Perez, so that plan is no longer valid.
"We will have to put a young driver in there soon. That would be Liam Lawson."
In another interview that helps connect the dots, Marko confirmed that Lawson will be driving in one of the F1 cars belonging to the Red Bull family next year, and a decision will be reached in September. He told Kleine Zeitung:
"Next year he'll be sitting in one of our cars [Liam Lawson]."
Commenting on the timeline for the decision, he said:
"There will be a decision in September."