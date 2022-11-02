Skip to main content
Daniel Ricciardo - Jenson Button questions the decision to spend 2023 on the sidelines

Jenson Button assesses Daniel Ricciardo's chances of a comeback.

Jenson Button has given his analysis of Daniel Ricciardo's F1 prospects, explaining whether he expects the Australian to make a successful return. 

Ricciardo has been at the centre of driver market discussion following the termination of his McLaren contract and his decision to spend next season on the sidelines.

Ricciardo still intends to make a comeback in 2024, which has led many to hypothesise how the 33-year-old will position himself in the driver market next season.

Some have been critical of his decision not to pursue a seat in the midfield - with Haas, for example - arguing that making an F1 after a season away is very difficult. 

The likes of Fernando Alonso have accomplished this, but this example could be described as the exception as opposed to the rule. 

Speaking on Sky F1's Any Driven Monday, Jenson Button gave his thoughts on Ricciardo's situation:

"I guess he didn't want to drop too far down the grid and work with a team that's more towards the rear. 

danny ric

"Because it's difficult for a driver coming from a team that is almost winning races at times to suddenly know you're fighting for points. 

"It is tough. But I still think it would have been a better move for him.

"Go into a team, work hard, show people what you can do in a car that maybe suits you a bit more, and then people forget what happened the year before. 

"That's the issue now, people forget how good Ricciardo is because he's had such a difficult year and a half. 

"But he still has the talent, and in a car that suits him, he would show his skill and then he has the opportunity to race in a top team again. 

"But sitting out? People just remember what happened last year.

"It's a tricky one, and I really struggle to see him coming back to a competitive team after having a year out."

