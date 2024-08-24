WATCH: Daniel Ricciardo Makes Gesture To Turn 3 Marshals In Touching Tribute During Dutch GP Practice
VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo saluted the corner at Turn 3 of Circuit Zandvoort during practice on Friday, as a mark of respect for the marshals that helped him after his accident last year. The crash, which occurred during the FP2 session, sidelined him for five races in the previous season.
In 2023, Ricciardo replaced an underperforming Nyck De Vries at AlphaTauri (now known as VCARB), but it only took three races with the team before the Australian fractured his left hand during Friday's session at Zandvoort. The injury occurred when he swerved to avoid crashing into Oscar Piastri's disabled McLaren, which had just been involved in a separate incident moments before.
Fortunately, both Australian drivers managed to exit their cars following their accidents. However, Ricciardo faced difficulty removing himself from his vehicle because his hand was still gripping the steering wheel when he collided with the wall. The marshals eventually helped him get out of his AT04 and took him to safety.
After being diagnosed, AlphaTauri gave the following statement:
“An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of this weekend.”
It was certain that Ricciardo wasn't going to be racing for a few weeks, and that allowed Red Bull's reserve driver Liam Lawson to prove himself. The New Zealander raced exceptionally well in his five-race F1 debut and even managed to score a point during the Singapore Grand Prix.
Ricciardo's time away from the racetrack was particularly challenging, coming just three races after his F1 comeback. Before this, he had spent nearly a year on the sidelines after leaving McLaren at the end of 2022. However, the 35-year-old driver focused on his recovery and returned to the world of F1 racing at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, where he finished fifteenth.
The crash at Turn 3 was a frustrating setback for Ricciardo, but it also showcased the exceptional support and teamwork of his team. In recognition of the marshals who helped him out of the car and ensured his safety, he paid tribute by saluting them this year as a gesture of gratitude while he navigated the corner.
In the comments section of a Reddit post featuring the video, a fan shared the story behind Ricciardo's salute. He said:
"Yesterday Viaplay organized an interview with Daniel and the marshals from turn 3, who helped him last year after he broke his hand and gifted a bag with stroopwafels to wish him well. Daniel promised he would do a little wave to them some moment during the weekend. He did indeed!"
Here's the video of the event in 2023 versus his 2024 point of view: