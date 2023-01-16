Daniel Ricciardo On Latest Business Venture After F1 Exit

Daniel Ricciardo on his move away from F1 as he goes into 2023 as the Red Bull reserve driver.

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo dramatically rose in popularity after the release of Netflix's Drive To Survive with fans getting more of an insight into the driver's. Ricciardo's hilarious personality didn't just get him more fans, though, he also managed to get some business partnerships. Two years since joining forces with the driver, one of his 'side hustles' has explained just what he has been able to bring to the table.

Since Ricciardo started working with Australian winemakers St. Hugo, they have brought out the D3 x St Hugo wine which sold out very quickly, and they have now brought out the Ric Red.

Peter Munro, CEO of St. Hugo, has spoken about the collaboration during an interview with Drink Hacker. He explained:

“What I like about this collaboration is I think it is a true collaboration. We are getting great leverage out of Daniel. “We love his personality and what he brings to the brand, but Daniel’s also getting a really good education in wine out of it. For me, that collaboration aspect is really important. So, anyone that I want to work with, you want them invested in what you’re doing. Daniel loves wine and that’s why it works. If you had someone who came in just because of their personality, I don’t think you’d get the same result.”

The Australian driver has also spoken about the partnership and how it was important to him to work with an Australian brand. He explained:

“I’ve gotten a lot of opportunities and requests [for brand partnerships], especially over the last few years but as much as the sport is international. I obviously am very much Australian and love home and so the opportunity to do something with an Australian brand carried a little more emphasis for me. I got to first meet St. Hugo through the F1 world and it was just kind of perfect.”

It was announced during the 2022 season that McLaren would be parting ways with Ricciardo at the end of the year. As weeks went on with no further announcements of another permanent seat for the eight time grand prix winner, it became clear that Ricciardo was unlikely to be coming back to the grid in 2023.

One the 2022 season had finished, Red Bull announced that Ricciardo was returning to the team as their reserve driver for 2023. Hopefully we will still be seeing some of Ricciardo on the grid in the upcoming season.