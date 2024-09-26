Daniel Ricciardo Opens Up On Close Friendship With Max Verstappen Amid Exit Rumors
VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo has shared insights into the "weird intimacy" of his friendship with Max Verstappen, his former teammate during his Red Bull days from 2014 to 2018. Ricciardo opened up about their bond amid growing rumors of his potential departure from VCARB and possibly Formula 1 altogether.
During a post-race interview after the Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo struggled to hold back his tears, hinting that the Marina Bay round might have been his final race. Despite there being no official confirmation from VCARB of his exit, Ricciardo reflected on his Formula 1 journey, calling it a dream come true, and spoke with the tone of someone preparing to bid farewell to the sport, despite there being no official confirmation from his team.
The Australian driver reflected on the days when Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016, acknowledging that while they maintained a rivalry on the race track, they also shared enjoyable moments and developed a deep mutual respect. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, as reported by GPblog.com, he said:
"It's a funny thing, because as teammates you just know each other more. You spend so much time together. From a professional point of view, you can get inside each other's head. I got to know how he thinks and he got to know how I think.
"It's a weird intimacy. We had such a rivalry, but also I think we really enjoyed it and it became such a respect."
When the 35-year-old driver faced intense scrutiny over his performance this season, leading to rumors about his departure from the team, Verstappen reached out, sending him messages of support. He urged Ricciardo to keep his head high and expressed his belief in him. Ricciardo added:
"I think Max has grown into obviously a great driver but a very mature young man. He's always been very appreciative of our friendship and supportive - even after Japan this year, I was getting quite a lot of stick and he was one of the only guys who sent me a text and said, 'mate, keep your head up. We know what you're capable of. Don't listen to the noise.' I respect and appreciate him a lot."
As Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris battle hard for the 2024 Drivers' Standings, with the former leading over the latter by 52 points, Ricciardo gave a parting gift to his friend toward the closing stages of the Singapore GP by switching to soft Pirelli tires.
He then set the fastest time in the last lap of the race, taking away the single point Norris earned for setting the fastest lap. That one point could be crucial for Verstappen, as a tight battle is expected between the two rivals in the races to come. VCARB insist that this was a move to let Ricciardo end the race on a high note.