Daniel Ricciardo Opens Up On F1 Future Uncertainties - 'Respect The Journey'
Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has discussed his F1 future within the Red Bull family. The Austrian team is experiencing internal debates about prioritizing younger talent in the VCARB/RB team and Ricciardo is facing heightened scrutiny in his performances compared to teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
Despite a rocky start to the 2024 season, Ricciardo is starting to find his footing again. This regained form and performance alongside Tsunoda has helped temper calling for his immediate replacement by up-and-coming racers like Liam Lawson or Isack Hadjar from the junior pool.
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has voiced his strong support for focusing efforts on developing junior talents, whereas, team chief Christian Horner has backed Ricciardo.
During an interview with Racing News 365, the Australian driver opened up on the possibilities of leaving Formula One and his immediate future in the sport. He commented:
"Look, I also know what it's like to be a junior, and a young kid that's hungry and wants that chance to get in the sport.
"I've been there and it doesn't feel like that long ago. And look, I also respect that. So, the day I feel like I'm occupying a seat that I can't fill, I won't be comfortable within myself. I won't want to be here.
"I don't want to stop someone having their chance. I respect the journey too much. But equally, I don't feel like I'm in that place. And the day I do, I will probably speak openly about it.
"Right now... I guess talking a year ago, like this is my last chance, so that's how I view it. I will give it everything I've got, and the juniors will have their chance and their time, but I don't feel ready to hand it over."
Ricciardo reflects on his career trajectory, noting highs such as his victory at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix and lows during his stint with McLaren, which preceded his return to Red Bull. He continued:
"And look, if my results frickin' suck and whatever then so be it and that will happen, but I personally don't feel like I'm there yet.
"Because I think I'm also too honest with myself, I think I would feel uncomfortable occupying a seat if I really didn't feel my heart was in it anymore.
"Yeah, I wouldn't feel good about it. So, they'll get that chance - but not yet."
Ricciardo is currently in contract with RB until the end of the season but is yet to secure a contract extension with the team.