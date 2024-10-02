Daniel Ricciardo Pokes Fun At $3.5 Million 'Bonus' From Singapore GP
Daniel Ricciardo has joked about his fastest lap at the recent Singapore Grand Prix being worth a staggering $3.5 million.
In a dramatic end to the Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo made his mark on the 2024 championship with a late push to set the fastest time in the last lap, surpassing Norris’ time. Although the Australian driver did not earn the bonus point due to finishing outside of the top 10, his achievement crucially denied Norris an extra point.
This denial could have significant implications for the Drivers' Championship. Mathematically, if Norris wins the remaining six races, claims the fastest lap points, and triumphs in the three Sprints, Verstappen would still clinch the title by a single point if he finishes second in each race. As a result, the Dutchman personally thanked his friend Ricciardo after the race.
It remains to be seen if the Australian driver's last-lap effort draws a significant influence on the championship in the next three months. Speaking to DAZN, as reported by PlanetF1.com, Ricciardo joked about his big bonus:
“I’ve been told I was going to get a $3.5 million bonus for that so it’s going to be a fantastic night.
“It was nice to push at the end. Obviously we weren’t fighting for anything, we weren’t in the points.
“I got a thank you from Max so it was acknowledged.”
Looking back at his Formula 1 journey, during which he won eight Grands Prix, three pole positions, and 32 podiums, Ricciardo added:
“I look back and after so many years, when I was go-karting I can still picture myself in that position and dreaming of being here.
“So to get here and to be here for as long as I have been, it’s obviously emotional but I don’t want to look back at the sad feelings, just the happy moments.
“There have been a lot of highs and obviously lows, but that’s part of the sport. I’ve had an incredible opportunity to do so much in this sport and not everybody has had that opportunity.”
Four days after the Singapore Grand Prix, VCARB confirmed that Ricciardo had been replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six races. As a result, the F1 community expressed disappointment over Ricciardo's low-key departure, with many feeling he didn’t get the farewell he deserved, especially since the news of his exit came only days after what turned out to be his last race.