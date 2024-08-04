Daniel Ricciardo Reacts to McLaren F1 Being 'Quickest On The Grid' Two Years After Leaving Team
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed his surprise at McLaren's rapid ascent to potentially the fastest team on the Formula 1 grid. This comes after the Australian driver left the team only two years ago to become reserve driver for Red Bull, with him later moving to RB, Red Bull's sister team.
"Did I predict this? I’m not going to say yes, because I don’t think I did," Ricciardo told Motorsportweek.com. He admitted that the progression was unexpected, adding: "I guess from that point of view, it is a bit of a surprise that in two years - less than two years - they are probably currently the quickest package on the grid."
Reflecting on his tenure, Ricciardo said:
“Obviously, most of my time there was a bit more of a struggle or a challenge.”
Now with RB, formerly known as AlphaTauri, Ricciardo is adjusting to a new phase in his career. Positioned behind teammate Yuki Tsunoda and finishing tenth at the recent Spa race, he recognizes the necessity for more consistent high finishes to solidify his future in F1.
"We haven't been able to just be that consistent Q3 guy, or get the points every weekend, so that's where I haven't done well, week in week out," he explained.
RB is undergoing its transformation with new leadership steering away from its image as just the junior team to Red Bull.
"A change sometimes is good. You bring in new ideas,” Ricciardo said, supportive of the leadership change from Franz Tost to Laurent Mekies, signaling an operational overhaul.
"It’s not that what was happening in the past with Franz wasn’t the right thing," he said. "[They bring] a new way of looking at things, and I think that in itself and their intentions and the way they go about it has made people kind of stand up and say, alright, this isn’t a junior team anymore.
"We’re making, kind of, big boy decisions and we’re taking risks and we’re setting targets and high targets and ones that we realistically think that we can attain," Ricciardo said. "At least the big results have been big enough where people then say, 'Oh, he can still put a good lap together'," he shared.
Ricciardo concluded, “I've just got to sort my s**t out.”