Daniel Ricciardo Responds To Imminent VCARB Exit Rumors - 'Aware Of Some Talk'
Daniel Ricciardo has addressed the ongoing rumors about his potential departure from VCARB, stating that he's "aware of some talk and speculation about the rest of the season." As speculation mounts about whether the Australian driver will continue with VCARB into 2025, he made it clear that while nothing is certain in motorsport, the definitive answer on his future will come soon.
Whilst speaking to the media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Ricciardo commented, as quoted by GP Blog:
"I do expect a yes or a no for '25.
"I'm aware of some talk and speculation about the rest of the season. So the decision I expect is for next year, but obviously, crazy things have happened in this sport."
Ricciardo, who anticipates an update regarding his contract post-weekend, elaborated on the process:
"After the August break selection period, then it was just, ‘Okay, contract is this, so we're going to basically make the decision for next season based after Singapore.’
"So again, I'm aware of the other stuff that's going around, so that's why I've semi-addressed that. But from my understanding, it's all for ‘25."
He continued:
"I don't think so, but I also don’t want to stand here and be the lawyer. I would say no, but we know how this sport works. People have not seen through a season before, so it's nothing new in some ways. So I don't want to also be like, ‘Oh no, 100%, I'll bet all my house on it.’ But I've been around too long."
It is anticipated that the eight-time Grand Prix winner could be replaced by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson for 2025, as hinted at by Helmut Marko who stated that the New Zealander "will be in a seat in 2025."
Ricciardo is currently fourteenth in the Drivers' Standings with 12 points, whereas, his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who has secured a contract extension for next year, is currently in 12th with 22 points.
2024 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 313 points
2. Lando Norris - 254 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points
7. George Russell - 143 points
8. Sergio Perez - 143 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points