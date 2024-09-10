Daniel Ricciardo Set To Executive Produce New Hulu Series In Move Away From F1
Daniel Ricciardo is set to take a step away from F1 with his upcoming Hulu series Downforce, a half-hour scripted comedy centered around the world of Formula 1. The show, which has drawn comparisons to Entourage, will follow an heiress to a prominent racing team who returns to the family business, facing tough decisions about the future of the team and its legacy. The project, originally announced in 2022, has now been greenlit with a pilot order, marking a significant step in Ricciardo's venture into Hollywood.
According to a report by Motorsport, Ricciardo will serve as an executive producer alongside notable figures like Alec Berg (Seinfeld, Barry) and Adam Countee (Community, Silicon Valley), who are also handling the writing and showrunning duties. Fans can expect a mix of humor and authentic F1 experiences, thanks to Ricciardo’s deep involvement, although he emphasizes he’ll stay more in the background as a fan of the project. The show taps into the growing appeal of F1, especially in the U.S., with Ricciardo’s popularity playing a key role in its development.
At the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, Ricciardo gave an update on the show’s progress, expressing his excitement about the pre-production phase. He confirmed that things were moving "full steam ahead," with casting expected to start soon. He also shared that he was enjoying the process and was optimistic about the direction the project was taking.
The premise of Downforce—an heiress taking over a family-owned Formula 1 team—has led some fans to draw parallels with the real-life story of Claire Williams, the former team principal of Williams Racing. Claire, the daughter of Sir Frank Williams, ran the iconic F1 team from 2013 to 2020, a period marked by challenges that ultimately led to the team's sale. This situation bears similarities to the fictional narrative of Downforce, where the protagonist faces difficult decisions about the future of her family’s team and legacy.
While there's no official confirmation that Claire Williams directly inspired the character in Downforce, the comparisons are certainly intriguing given the parallels between the two stories.