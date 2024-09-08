Daniel Ricciardo Slams Red Bull Ultimatum Claims As Contract Expiry Looms
Daniel Ricciardo has firmly denied recent rumors suggesting he received an ultimatum from Helmut Marko regarding his future with Red Bull.
As the Australian driver's contract nears its expiration, speculation has intensified about his place in the VCARB team. Whilst speaking to the media following the Italian Grand Prix, Ricciardo responded to the claims, as quoted by Racing News 365:
"Honestly, I haven't had any, let's say, unreasonable pressure.
"I haven't had a hand on the shoulder to pull me into a room and say: 'Hey, do this or else.'
"But I also know what is required, so maybe this tough talk doesn't need to be had, because I've known Helmut and the system a long time, so we all know what is required.
"But has he been putting any extra pressure on me or being unreasonable pressure on me? No, not at all.
"I think what is being put out there and what he says in the media is a bit more heightened, but I don't feel anything additional from him."
Ricciardo is battling Sergio Perez and young talent Liam Lawson for one of the two coveted Red Bull/VCARB seats for the 2025 season. Despite speculation surrounding Marko’s preference for promoting Lawson, Ricciardo remains unfazed.
In terms of overall performance, Ricciardo’s season has been less than stellar. He has amassed just 12 points, trailing teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who has accumulated 22 points so far. Nevertheless, Ricciardo remains optimistic, despite several first-lap incidents that have marred his races. Reflecting on his career, which began in 2011, Ricciardo added:
"I am probably used to it, but a lot of the time, when you are young, you are always a bit more curious about what people think of me or say," he said.
"But at some point, you realise that the weekends are getting busier, the sport is more popular and there is much more being said and thrown around so it is probably impossible to keep up with everything.
"It's not anything with the media, but I have to focus on myself and performance is everything, so it really doesn't matter what someone is saying.
"What matters is what my hands and feet are doing in the cockpit, and I am putting all my energy into that."
2024 F1 Drivers Standings As Of Italian Grand Prix
- Max Verstappen (NED) - Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT - 303 pts
- Lando Norris (GBR) - McLaren Mercedes - 241 pts
- Charles Leclerc (MON) - Ferrari - 217 pts
- Oscar Piastri (AUS) - McLaren Mercedes - 197 pts
- Carlos Sainz (ESP) - Ferrari - 184 pts
- Lewis Hamilton (GBR) - Mercedes - 164 pts
- Sergio Perez (MEX) - Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT - 143 pts
- George Russell (GBR) - Mercedes - 128 pts
- Fernando Alonso (ESP) - Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes - 50 pts
- Lance Stroll (CAN) - Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes - 24 pts
- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) - Haas Ferrari - 22 pts
- Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) - RB Honda RBPT - 22 pts
- Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) - RB Honda RBPT - 12 pts
- Pierre Gasly (FRA) - Alpine Renault - 8 pts
- Oliver Bearman (GBR) - Ferrari - 6 pts
- Kevin Magnussen (DEN) - Haas Ferrari - 6 pts
- Alexander Albon (THA) - Williams Mercedes - 6 pts
- Esteban Ocon (FRA) - Alpine Renault - 5 pts
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) - Kick Sauber Ferrari - 0 pts
- Logan Sargeant (USA) - Williams Mercedes - 0 pts
- Franco Colapinto (ARG) - Williams Mercedes - 0 pts
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) - Kick Sauber Ferrari - 0 pts