Daniel Ricciardo Strongly Hints At F1 Exit After Singapore GP In Emotional Message
Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo appears to be on the verge of bidding farewell to the sport after a poignant post-race interview following the Singapore Grand Prix. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, the Australian driver reflected deeply on his career and the realities of his recent performance. Amid speculation about him potentially losing his VCARB seat to Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, Ricciardo's words hinted towards a possible final chapter in his Formula 1 journey.
The eight-time Grand Prix winner commented during the live broadcast:
"I also have to acknowledge why I came back after the McLaren stint. I always said I don't want to come back just to be on the grid, I want to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull.
"Obviously it didn't come to fruition so then I also have to ask myself the question 'well, then what else can I achieve and what else us there to really go for?'
"I put my best foot forward, let's say the fairytale ending didn't happen but I also have to look back on what it's been. Thirteen or so years and I'm proud."
Ricciardo was voted 'Driver of the Day' by fans during the Singapore Grand Prix.
"Typically the driver of the day is not something us drivers look too much into, but today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. That one today means a little something."
He explained in another interview with Sky F1:
“I have to be prepared for this maybe being it.
“Let’s say I’m at peace with it.”
It has been heavily rumored that Ricciardo is set to be replaced before the end of the season, however, an announcement from VCARB or Red Bull is yet to be made.
Ricciardo finished the Singapore Grand Prix in eighteenth position but secured the fastest lap of the race, taking the point from McLaren's Lando Norris, which is important in Max Verstappen's current championship battle with the British driver. Norris secured the victory today and was joined on the podium by Verstappen and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
2024 Singapore Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Oscar Piastri
4. George Russell
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Sergio Perez
11. Franco Colapinto
12. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Lance Stroll
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Daniel Ricciardo - Fastest Lap
19. Kevin Magnussen - DNF
20. Alex Albon - DNF