Daniel Ricciardo Talks F1 With NBA and NFL Stars Patrick Beverley and Derwin James

The F1 is here, after a long season, once again in the United States with the Austin Grand Prix qualifying on my TV as I write. Q1 has just finished, and unfortunately our favourite Aussie driver Daniel Ricciardo has been eliminated.

But as we get over our disappointment, I want to turn your attention to when NBA and NFL stars Patrick Beverley and Derwin James recently talked F1 with the McLaren driver earlier this week.

Promoting the new F1 22 game, the three talked about the ins and outs of F1. First on the list is the pitstop, with Ricciardo explaining:

“So they change four wheels in less than three seconds.”

“That’s crazy!” Derwin James responds with surprise. “Yeah, that’s great, I’ve seen it.” Beverly simply adds: “Damn!”

Playing the F1 simulator game, the two sportsmen - from the LA Lakers and LA Chargers - were impressed by the hot laps they were taking, especially as they were sitting alongside a legend from the pitlane itself who continued to discuss the Gs drivers experience on-track.

“You ever been in a roller coaster?” Ricciardo asked. “So you know in a roller coaster when it turns and you feel like you’re kind of getting like pushed out of it, that’s what it’s like in an F1 car because it’s called G-force. So, we’re getting 5Gs, that’s why we got fat necks.”

Ricciardo is leaving his seat in McLaren at the end of the 2022 season but is rumoured to be becoming a reserve driver for Red Bull, a team he's previously driven for with good amounts of success. This means he will still be around the pitlane, and this is only a good thing for the sport with his personality being adored by fans and his colleagues alike.

Replacing him is Oscar Piastri, and we're very interested to see how he copes with the McLaren next year.