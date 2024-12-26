Daniel Ricciardo Tipped For F1 Punditry Role By Insider After VCARB Exit
Former VCARB Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has been endorsed by correspondent and former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley as a strong candidate for a punditry role. Known for his charisma and engaging personality, Ricciardo has cultivated a massive fan base over the years. His charm, combined with his natural ability to connect with audiences, makes him an excellent fit for a camera-facing position.
Ricciardo's ousting announcement from Red Bull's sister F1 team arrived following the Singapore Grand Prix after a lackluster season, where he struggled to score points and was outperformed by his teammate Yuki Tsunoda on most race weekends. The Australian driver made his way back onto the F1 grid last year, replacing Nyck de Vries mid-season. His ultimate aim was to get promoted to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen, but the lack of performance led to his departure.
While Ricciardo confirmed in a recent video circulating on social media that he was done with F1, Priestley feels the former driver's magnetic personality is the best fit for a media role, which several drivers have pursued following the conclusion of their racing careers, such as David Coulthard and Jenson Button. Stating his recommendation to Casino Uden Rofus, as quoted by RacingNews365, he said:
"[Daniel] Ricciardo would be a great pundit, he's a media dream.
"But I don't know what he'll do next.
"Some drivers decide they want to get out of the car and spend time with their family and friends. After six months or a year, they decide they want to come back into the sport in some way."
After his departure, Red Bull confirmed interest in hiring Ricciardo for an ambassadorial role, while he has also been linked to a potential seat in another racing series. However, Priestley believes the former driver will ultimately pursue a career path that aligns best with his interests and aspirations. He added:
"It comes down to Ricciardo's decision, but I have no doubt he'll pick whatever suits him because for once, Ricciardo has the freedom to do whatever he wants to do.
"After being in a controlled environment for so long, it must be a nice feeling for him."
Ricciardo was replaced at VCARB by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, who earned a promotion to Red Bull for 2025 after Sergio Perez announced his departure. Meanwhile, F2 championship runner-up Isack Hadjar stepped into Lawson's seat at VCARB alongside Tsunoda, becoming one of six rookie drivers set to make their full-time Formula 1 debut next season.