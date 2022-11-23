Daniel Ricciardo's rise and fall: From Red Bull star to third driver

Daniel Ricciardo's career has taken a dramatic turn in the last 18 months, culminating in his new role as Red Bull reserve.

Ricciardo was regarded as one of F1's best drivers for almost a decade, so it is worth examining his rapid fall from grace since joining McLaren.

The Australian's downfall can be traced to his decision to move away from Red Bull, electing to sign a contract with Renault ahead of the 2019 season.

In hindsight, Ricciardo can be easily criticised for making this decision. However, context matters.

Red Bull's performance in 2018 was enough to secure multiple race wins, but reliability issues plagued the Austrian team throughout the season.

Ricciardo finished the season with eight retirements, which no doubt incentivised him to look for alternatives on the F1 grid.

Max Verstappen's ascendance has also been identified as an important aspect for Ricciardo, who has since admitted that he was unhappy in the Red Bull environment.

Renault was also showing consistent improvement from 2016-2018, with many anticipating the French team could overtake Red Bull as they transitioned to Honda engines in 2019.

With this in mind, Ricciardo can be forgiven for his gamble to move away from Red Bull.

But this leniency cannot be extended to his move to McLaren, which was agreed to after just one season with Renault.

Ricciardo agreed to a contract with McLaren before the start of the delayed 2020 season, shattering Renault's hopes of building the team around him.

Despite Renault's improvements before his arrival, the French squad underperformed significantly in 2019 - finishing well below expectations in the standings.

Still, it is not unreasonable to question Ricciardo's hasty departure from the team.

After all, surely he believed in Renault's long-term project if he was willing to abandon a race-winning team to join forces with them?

In any case, Ricciardo's deal with McLaren was widely acclaimed as a win-win for all sides as fans hypothesised how successful the partnership could become.

Whilst Ricciardo's victory in Monza marks McLaren's only race win in only a decade, it cannot be said this alliance has achieved its goals.

Ricciardo's poor form at McLaren has been unprecedented, often failing to match the efforts of Lando Norris on the other side of the garage.

Some races are better than others, but the 8-time race winner's stint at McLaren has inflicted significant damage to his career all the same.

Although hardly anyone foresaw Ricciardo would struggle so heavily at McLaren, the benefit of hindsight shows this career move has been costly for the Australian.

Having signed a deal to become Red Bull's third driver next year, time will tell if the Honey Badger can resurrect his career.