David Coulthard on Lewis Hamilton’s Risky Ferrari Move and Championship Chances
Former F1 driver and commentator David Coulthard has recently weighed in on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari, offering insights into how this could impact the seasoned driver's championship aspirations following a difficult time in Mercedes.
Hamilton, known for his remarkable racing skills and numerous championship victories, has struggled under the regulations of the ground effect era. Post-summer break, his showings have not matched his past levels of performance, with an average finishing place of P7 in the last seven races, trailing behind his teammate, George Russell, in five of those races. Compounding these challenges are his struggles during qualifying, where his average starting position has been P10, further highlighting the uphill task he faces.
Speculation surrounds his move to Ferrari, the most successful team in Formula 1 history. However, joining the Scuderia presents a big challenge for the 7-time world champion. David Coulthard, reflecting on this move, said the following:
"Lewis is rolling the dice again with Ferrari. It may well lead to a rejuvenation of performance and a fight for the world championship." The former F1 driver also commented on the fact the Briton will have to drive against the formidable Charles Leclerc.
"It is going to be challenging because he has got [to beat] a very fast Charles Leclerc," Coulthard said. "The key ingredient of all of the greats over the history of time has been to be able to qualify and race."
Hamilton's desire for an eighth World Championship title is well-known, but doubts exist regarding his ability to achieve this with Ferrari. The challenge lies not just in the competition but also in adapting to a new team and overcoming the apparent lack of confidence he has in these regulation cars. Despite these challenges, Coulthard argues against underrating Hamilton's potential.
"It is not about us putting him down and saying he cannot do it, because it is in his hands."
The historical significance of a move to Ferrari cannot be overstated. Hamilton would aim to become the first driver since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007 to clinch a championship with Ferrari. Coulthard draws an interesting comparison to Michael Schumacher's return to F1 with Mercedes.
“It’s an interesting question, because Lewis has got nothing to prove. He’s a seven-time World Champion,” Coulthard admitted to PlanetF1.
“He could have been nine or 10, you know, because he’s been pretty close on other occasions.
“I personally don’t think it’s about how many titles you get that defines how great a driver you are.
“I know the history books… they need that, don’t they? They need him to have eight, so he can be undisputed champion of the world.
“But, whatever he does, there’ll be someone comes along and betters it in the future, because every generation should be better.
“Otherwise, we would not have evolved as humans! So it’s not about trying to cast what he’s achieved.”
Complicating Hamilton's potential transition are contractual obligations to Mercedes, preventing him from immediate testing with Ferrari post-season. Instead, he will have to wait until the upcoming year to gain experience with a 2022 Ferrari car, delaying his acclimatization period with the new team.
"If Lewis, at 40 years old, has lost a yard in footballing terms, then he may well struggle to beat Charles over the course of a year," Coulthard admitted.