David Sanchez Opens Up On Alpine's Progress With Sly Dig To Rivals - 'Happy To Be Midfield'
David Sanchez, Alpine's executive technical director, has provided insights into the progress and challenges faced by the team during the 2024 Formula 1 season whilst sending a sly jab to rivals stating that some teams "are happy to be in the midfield."
Early in the 2024 season, the French team contended with issues related to car weight and aerodynamics, but with various developments throughout the season, their position improved significantly, culminating in a sixth place finish in the Constructors' Championship.
David Sanchez, who rejoined Alpine in May 2024, has a rich history within Formula 1. He started his career at what was then the Renault F1 Team, later spending over a decade with Ferrari in various roles before briefly returning to McLaren.
His extensive background and experience were called upon to oversee Alpine's technical development as Executive Technical Director. Reporting directly to Team Principal at the time Bruno Famin, Sanchez's role included addressing the performance issues plaguing the 2024 car.
During an interview with Autosport, Sanchez explained:
“The car was not performing because at the start of the year, it was very heavy, and aerodynamically it was in a bit of a corner.
“So before I joined they had done a very good job on weight-saving. That's for sure. The car was close to the limit again, and we steered completely the direction of aero development.
“The chassis and the weight of the car were one issue, and the aerodynamic characteristics were another issue. So when put together, it didn't give a very good start of the year. The chassis got sorted, the weight got recovered, and now we seem to have recovered most of the aerodynamics.”
Sanchez envisions a future where Alpine's resources and infrastructure propel them beyond what many view as a comfortable midfield position. He added:
“I think we're coming back to a reasonable level, but it's not... I wouldn't say it's where the team should be, because if you have the people, you have the infrastructure, where are you aiming to be?
“I think some teams are happy to be, probably, in the midfield. This is not where we'd like to be. We are resourced to be competitive. So for now, let's say we've recovered the bad start of the year. Now we just need to keep going, to continue and keep improving.”
