Drive to Survive producer responds to "lying" claims
The hit Netflix show Drive to Survive has become quite controversial over the past few seasons, as several drivers have expressed concerns about the accuracy of the events depicted in the series.
Drive to Survive has been essential to the resurgence of F1's popularity in America and has helped elevate the sport into the mainstream.
The result of the show's boom in popularity has led to several new sponsors entering the grid, races generating more money, and TV deals becoming more considerable as well.
For all of the success of the show, both for F1 and Netflix, there have been critics of how certain moments are edited or dramatized.
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris accused one of the show's episodes of being "incorrect' and "almost lying" a few weeks ago. Infamously, Max Verstappen was extremely upset at his portrayal in an early season, which led him to boycott the show altogether for several seasons.
However, the series’ executive producer, James Gay-Rees, is now responding to the criticism.
“You have to get the essence of what you’re trying to get across. It becomes an interpretation of what happened, but our ambition is always to tell an authentic story," he told The National.
“That’s why it’s such a great place to make a show. There are heroes and villains. People are out to win at any price and will do whatever it takes.
“It’s a very fertile precinct in which to make a series because it’s so contained. The characters don’t change. It’s dangerous and political and scandalous and gossipy. Those are the key ingredients.”
Undoubtedly, Drive to Survive has produced genuine stars, Toto Wolff, Guenther Steiner, and Christian Horner, to name a few, who have all utilized the platform to capture the attention and interest of fans worldwide.
The team principals introduce a political aspect to F1, while drivers share insights about their lives off the track and what enables their performance.
The drivers themselves also have the opportunity to brand themselves and grow their reputation.
Former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo's popularity skyrocketed due to the show, allowing his electric and humorous personality to shine through to viewers.
The show has also expanded a new demographic of viewers and fans for Formula 1: women
“You’ve got sexy young men driving sports cars and risking their lives. I mean, it’s a pretty basic sort of equation for success. My 18-year-old daughter didn’t even know how to spell ‘Formula 1’ two years ago. Now she’s obsessed. It’s brilliant," Gay-Rees said.