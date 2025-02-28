Drive to Survive Season 7: The Dramatic Stories Coming in the Netflix Phenomenon
Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive has become a cultural phenomenon, not just for fans of the sport, but also for casual watchers who maybe don't care too much about the aerodynamics and tire temperatures as much as us nerds do.
With Season 7 set to premiere on March 7, 2025, the series promises to deliver its most dramatic installment yet, recording the twists and turns of what was a crazy 2024 F1 season. This season of DTS will explore several stories and plots, from championship battles between McLaren and Red Bull, and team rivalries—we're looking at a dramatized take on Lando versus Piastri—and off-track controversies. Of course, Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari is going to be a big one, too. Below, we dissect the key plots expected to dominate the upcoming season.
Red Bull Struggles But Max Verstappen Pushes Through
Max Verstappen fought hard and successfully for his fourth consecutive world championship, putting him at the level of the likes of Sebastian Vettel. While it was much tougher than 2023 where Red Bull saw almost complete dominance, he still secured 9 wins in what was a struggling car.
He faced strong competition from Lando Norris of McLaren, and the Dutchman had issues with reliability, but he was able to maintain his lead in the Drivers' Championship, confirming his fourth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
McLaren’s Constructors' Championship
One of the season's most talked-about stories was McLaren's fight to win the Constructors' Championship. With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri—two very talented drivers—pushing the Papaya team towards the front, they were able to confirm their top spot at the very last race, Abu Dhabi. This ended the 26-year drought, with the team winning their last championship back in 1998.
The series is expected to spotlight McLaren’s technical brilliance under the watchful eye of team principal Andrea Stella and CEO Zak Brown, as well as the emotional weight of their comeback.
Ferrari's near miss at the title will likely also be showcased, with them only 14 points off in the championship, finishing second ahead of Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes Swan Song and Ferrari Gambit
Lewis Hamilton’s shock announcement of his 2025 move to Ferrari sent seismic waves through the sport early in the year of 2024. Season 7 will, of course, dive headfirst into his final moments with Mercedes, reactions from other drivers and team personnel, all while celebrating his strong success with the Brackley team.
The docuseries will also explore Toto Wolff’s reaction, and how Mercedes started to navigate Hamilton’s eventual exit. I'm very much looking forward to the behind-the-scenes.
Red Bull’s Struggle: Horner Allegations and Newey’s Exit
Red Bull was the center of attention throughout last year. Not only were there allegations surrounding team chief Christian Horner, but later in the year saw Adrian Newey, their legendary designer, leave the team for greener—literally—pastures. He will join Aston Martin in March of 2025.
Regarding the Horner allegations, this caused quite the stir. There was plenty of reported friction internally, and even Max's father, Jos Verstappen, got involved to rock the boat a little. While there was plenty of footage of Geri Halliwell in the trailer, I'm not sure they'll touch on this too much. They'll certainly be playing it safe.
Daniel Ricciardo’s Bittersweet Farewell
Daniel Ricciardo left VCARB, now named Racing Bulls, after a string of underwhelming performances pushed him to breaking point. Netflix’s cameras trailed the Australian during his final weekend in Singapore, capturing raw moments of reflection during his emotional exit.
Silly Season Sagas: Driver Markets and Andretti’s Ambitions
The 2024 driver market upheaval offers its fair share of rich material. Carlos Sainz’s departure from Ferrari—and his subsequent signing with Williams—will be framed as a quest for renewal. Meanwhile, Andretti-Cadillac’s protracted bid to join the grid, despite F1’s resistance, could feature as a subplot.
Also, this year there are six new rookies joining the club, so maybe we'll see a few hints of the negotiations surrounding them?
Behind the Glamour
While DTS has amplified F1’s global reach, Season 7 must navigate criticisms over its dramatized portrayals. Past seasons have been accused of manipulating narratives—editing quotes to inflame rivalries or omitting key events. The ethical tightrope is especially pronounced in covering sensitive topics like the Horner investigation. Producers face the dual mandate of engaging audiences while respecting subjects’ complexities.
Conclusion: A Season of Reckoning and Renewal
With unprecedented access and a penchant for storytelling, March 7 promises a gripping prelude to the 2025 season—one where every pass, protest, and struggle is rendered in high definition for your viewing pleasure.