Driver Insists 'Ferrari Can Only Become World Champions With Max' Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton Move
Tom Coronel, a Dutch racing driver, thinks that Ferrari can win a world championship only by having Max Verstappen alongside Charles Leclerc, and not Lewis Hamilton. The comments come a few months before Hamilton makes his Ferrari switch and in the wake of Mercedes' resurgence, followed by Hamilton's double victory at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps.
Hamilton's desire to win an eighth world championship title is no big secret, and his move to the Maranello outfit next year signifies his faith in Ferrari. He signed with the Fred Vasseur-led team after enduring challenges with Mercedes' title contender, the W14 from the previous season, and the delays that occurred in addressing the issues.
It wasn't until June this year that the 2024 W15 car gained considerable performance, which made it possible for either George Russell or Hamilton to remain on the podium since the Canadian Grand Prix. Through his recent Grand Prix victories, the seven-time world champion confirmed that he was capable of winning races at 39, and after a winless drought of two years.
While Coronel looks forward to Hamilton's journey in Ferrari, he recommended that Verstappen would have been an ideal choice for Ferrari to win championships. Speaking to Formule1.nl, he said:
“I’m really looking forward to Lewis at Ferrari.
“I think it was a masterstroke by Ferrari that they took him, but of course they would have preferred Max. Ferrari can only become World Champions with Max, they won’t succeed with Hamilton.
“He is second choice, but better second than third.”
The 52-year-old driver added that through his Ferrari move, Hamilton is preparing for his retirement. He said:
“You can see from everything that Lewis is already saying goodbye to Mercedes and vice versa.
“You know from Hamilton that he is preparing for his farewell, because after Ferrari there is nothing more.
“Ferrari red is every driver’s dream, but count on him waking up a few times next year bathed in sweat. Because then he will just be driving behind the Mercedes in his red Ferrari.”
Coronel's comments arrive days after Ferrari chairman John Elkann confirmed that Hamilton was moving to Ferrari to win his eighth title, and not for his retirement. Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by PlanetF1.com, he said:
“Some things happen very quickly.
“This was the moment when he and Ferrari found each other.
“He wants to win the eighth title, Ferrari wants to win and with Lewis they are stronger. He doesn’t come to Ferrari to enjoy his retirement and it’s important to have motivated people around, who want to win.”