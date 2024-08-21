Dutch Government Steps In Over Stake F1 Team Ahead Of Race In Zandvoort
The Dutch government has notified the Stake F1 team, commonly known as Sauber, asking it to operate under a different team name this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, since unlicensed gambling advertisement and promotion is banned by the law in the Netherlands.
The 2024 Formula 1 season resumes after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, where the Stake F1 team is under the government's scanner to prevent it from using the existing team name belonging to the Australian-Curacaoan gambling company.
Gambling advertising is not prohibited in the Netherlands, but Stake operates without a license in the country, making its use illegal. Consequently, Stake has implemented geo-blocking to restrict access for Dutch users.
Despite these measures, the Dutch government continues to encounter instances of Dutch individuals accessing the online casino. As a result, the government has urged Formula 1 and the team to stop endorsing the gambling website.
The Dutch betting authority, Kansspelautoriteit (Ksa), has requested that Formula 1 and Stake refrain from promoting the team's name at Zandvoort this weekend. The Ksa deems it "undesirable" for illegal gambling to be advertised at an event with such a large audience reach.
On its official website, the Ksa published the following statement yesterday:
"The Dutch Gaming Authority (Ksa) has ordered the organization of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, the Dutch Grand Prix, and the Sauber racing team not to advertise for illegal gambling provider Stake during the races in Zandvoort.
"The Sauber Formula 1 team competes in most international races as 'Stake F1 Team'. Stake is an international gambling provider and main sponsor of the team. Stake does not have a license from the Ksa and is therefore not allowed to offer gambling in the Netherlands.
"According to the gambling legislation, it is prohibited to offer games of chance without a license, to advertise these illegal games of chance or to promote participation in them. Online gambling providers without a license must therefore take measures to prevent participation from the Netherlands, for example by applying geoblocks. Dutch players will then not be able to reach the website. Stake has applied such a geoblock.
"Despite the measures taken by Stake, the Ksa still sees participation by Dutch players. The Ksa therefore finds it undesirable that illegal gambling is advertised at a Dutch event with the reach and size of Formula 1, also because the event attracts a lot of attention among vulnerable groups (minors and young adults). The board of the Ksa has therefore urgently requested both Sauber and the organization of the Dutch Grand Prix not to drive under the name Stake and not to advertise for this provider."
As a result, the team is expected to use its alternate name, Kick Sauber, in regions where advertising Stake is prohibited. This approach has already been implemented for the Grand Prix in Australia, Belgium, and Spain. Qatar, the penultimate venue of the demanding 24-race season, will also be an exception where the alternate name will be used.