Dutch GP Qualifying Results: Lando Norris Takes Pole Position In Zandvoort
Lando Norris secured the pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix tomorrow. Joining the McLaren driver at the front of the grid are home hero Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri who will start the race from second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the Dutch GP Qualifying?
Q1
18 minutes to go: Nico Hulkenberg is the first driver out on track followed by the two Saubers of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. After the rain this morning, track evolution will be high during the session. There is also a 40% chance of rain during Qualifying.
10 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton is currently at the top of the timesheet followed by Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Lance Stroll.
9 minutes to go: Logan Sargeant, who suffered a horrific crash during FP3, is yet to get out on track. The Williams team has been working tirelessly since the crash to repair the FW46 in time to get out during Qualifying. They now just have a few minutes left for the American driver to get a lap in during Qualifying.
5 minutes to go: George Russell complains of no grip. He comments over the team radio: "I don't know what's going on. I have no grip, sliding all over the place."
Out in Q1
1. Daniel Ricciardo
2. Esteban Ocon
3. Valtteri Bottas
4. Zhou Guanyu
5. Logan Sargeant - No time
Q2
Lewis Hamilton is due to be investigated after the session for potentially impeding Sergio Perez during Q1.
10 minutes to go: Red Bull confirms to Max Verstappen that there is rain in the air. Charles Leclerc is currently in P1 followed by his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz and Williams' Alex Albon.
2 minutes to go: The drivers currently at risk are Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, Nico Hulkenberg, and Alex Albon.
Out in Q2
1. Carlos Sainz
2. Lewis Hamilton
3. Yuki Tsunoda
4. Nico Hulkenberg
5. Kevin Magnussen
Q3
8 minutes to go: Lando Norris sets the time to beat of 1:10.074.
5 minutes to go: Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez, and Alex Albon all only have one set of new soft tires to use so are likely to go for a one-lap shootout.
2024 Dutch GP Qualifying Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Oscar Piastri
4. George Russell
5. Sergio Perez
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Alex Albon
9. Lance Stroll
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Carlos Sainz
12. Lewis Hamilton
13. Yuki Tsunoda
14. Nico Hulkenberg
15. Kevin Magnussen
16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Logan Sargeant - No time