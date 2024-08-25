Dutch GP Results: Lando Norris Takes Second Career Win As Max Verstappen Struggles
Lando Norris won the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix with a staggering lead of approximately 20 seconds. Joining the McLaren driver with the podium celebrations were Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc who crossed the line in second and third position, respectively.
What happened during the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix?
Lap 1: Lando Norris, starting from pole, suffers a poor start almost immediately losing the lead to home hero Max Verstappen. George Russell on the other hand has a great start, overtaking Oscar Piastri for third position.
Lap 3: Lewis Hamilton, after starting from 14th, is up to twelfth as he starts picking off the drivers whilst on the soft tires.
Lap 4: Max Verstappen is already out of DRS range of Lando Norris with a 1.5-second lead.
Lap 6: Charles Leclerc overtakes Sergio Perez for fifth position.
Lap 8: Kevin Magnussen, after starting from the pit lane, runs off at Turn 1 into the gravel. He manages to avoid colliding with the barriers and continues with the race in 19th position.
Lap 13: Alex Albon is the first driver to pit. He changes from medium to hard compound tires. He comes out in the twentieth position.
Lap 14: Lewis Hamilton is now up into the points as he overtakes Aston Martin's Lance Stroll for tenth position. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen complains to Red Bull saying over the team radio: "The car doesn't turn at Turn 10." Lando Norris, 1.25 seconds behind Verstappen, claims his "pace is strong."
Lap 16: Lando Norris is now within half a second of Max Verstappen. Verstappen says to Red Bull that his "tires are numb".
Lap 18: Lando Norris takes the lead of the race as he overtakes Max Verstappen down the inside of Turn 1.
Lap 19: Max Verstappen is sticking within DRS range of Lando Norris.
Lap 20: Lando Norris breaks away and is now out of DRS range of Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver is now 1.5 seconds behind.
Lap 23: Pierre Gasly defends his position in eighth from Lewis Hamilton as the latter goes for the overtake but doesn't quite make it happen.
Lap 25: Charles Leclerc pits from 5th position and comes out in 9th. Lewis Hamilton also pits from 9th and comes out in 15th.
Lap 26: George Russell is the next to pit. The Mercedes driver suffers a slow 3.4-second stop with the team struggling with the front right tire.
Lap 27: Lando Norris continues to extend his lead to six seconds. Max Verstappen pits from second position and comes out in fifth.
Lap 28: In response, Lando Norris comes into the pits from the lead but has a less-than-ideal 3.1-second stop. He comes out in fourth position ahead of Max Verstappen.
Lap 30: Sergio Perez has a 4.4 second pit! He moves down to ninth behind Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.
Lap 34: Oscar Piastri pits from the lead of the race, he comes out in fifth position ahead of Sergio Perez. Lando Norris leads with a 7-second gap to Max Verstappen in second.
Penalty: Lance Stroll is handed a 5-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.
Lap 41: A terrible moment for Kevin Magnussen! Alex Albon went for the overtake on the Haas driver for tenth position and in doing so Magnussen ended up losing multiple positions to Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, and Lance Stroll and is now in 14th. Gasly also takes the opportunity to take tenth from Albon.
Lap 43: Lando Norris has extended his lead from Max Verstappen to 10 seconds.
Lap 45: Max Verstappen has been reporting to Red Bull that he has no grip. The gap to Lando Norris is now 11.7 seconds.
Lap 46: McLaren say to Lando Norris on the team radio: "Gap to Verstappen is 10 seconds. Under Safety Car, I think we would take it for a medium, come out behind him and then you would pass him. Happy?"
Norris responds: "Yes, you sound maybe a little confident! I agree."
Lap 49: Lewis Hamilton pits from eighth position to go onto a new set of soft tires. It's a free pit as he loses no positions with Nico Hulkenberg behind him.
Lap 51: Lewis Hamilton sets the fastest lap of the race so far on his new soft tires.
Lap 61: Pierre Gasly takes ninth position from Nico Hulkenberg.
Lap 62: Lando Norris maintains his lead with a staggering 16.9-second gap to Max Verstappen behind him.
Lap 64: Fernando Alonso takes the final points position of tenth from Nico Hulkenberg.
Lap 68: With five laps to go, Lando Norris leads followed by Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, and Carlos Sainz.
2024 Dutch Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris - Fastest Lap
2. Max Verstappen
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Oscar Piastri
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Sergio Perez
7. George Russell
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Lance Stroll
14. Alex Albon
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Logan Sargeant
17. Yuki Tsunoda
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Kevin Magnussen