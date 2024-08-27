Dutch GP Trophy: Surprising Famous Singer Reveals Meaning Behind His Design
Lando Norris secured a spectacular victory at the Dutch Grand Prix and his triumph was made even more memorable by the unique trophy co-designed by none other than renowned singer Robbie Williams.
Williams, in partnership with artist Marcel van Luit, designed the trophy with distinctive elements including speech bubbles. The trophy prominently features the Dutch Lion, a nod to the national symbol.
Robbie Williams showcased his involvement in trophy design on Instagram through a segment titled 'who arted.' Typically, Williams uses this space to highlight art from fans and emerging artists, but for the Dutch GP, he turned the spotlight on his own creation. He explained that his design was driven by a desire to acknowledge the immense sacrifices made by Formula 1 drivers in their quest for greatness. He shared:
"I designed the Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix podium trophies. I’m proud and very grateful for the oppourtuniy. My idea was to write all the things I could think of that the drivers would have had to sacrifice to achieve greatness. In their moment of success, I also wanted them to give themselves a pat on the back for enduring."
The trophy tells a story not often spoken of—the missed holidays, the relentless early morning fitness sessions, and the intense stress levels that come part and parcel with the sport.
2024 Dutch Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris, McLaren - Fastest Lap
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
6. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
7. George Russell, Mercedes
8. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
9. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
12. Daniel Ricciardo, RB
13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14. Alex Albon, Williams
15. Esteban Ocon, Alpine
16. Logan Sargeant, Williams
17. Yuki Tsunoda, RB
18. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
20. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
2024 F1 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 295 points
2. Lando Norris - 225 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 192 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 179 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 172 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 154 points
7. Sergio Perez - 139 points
8. George Russell - 122 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points