Dutch Grand Prix Under Threat Of Adverse Weather Conditions
As the Formula 1 circus rolls into the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix, drivers and teams are bracing for a weekend that could be significantly affected by inclement weather. The weather forecast predicts varying chances of rain throughout the weekend coupled with gusty winds.
Here is the current forecast for the race weekend, as per Weather.com.
Friday: Free Practice 1 & 2
The daytime forecast suggests temperatures reaching a high of 22°C with winds from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph and gusts topping 40 mph. There’s a 40% chance of rain with afternoon showers likely, which might give teams their first taste of a wet track. By night, the temperature will drop to a low of 17°C, and the chance of rain increases to 50%, maintaining the unpredictable conditions.
Saturday: Free Practice 3 & Qualifying
The weather concern extends into Saturday. Morning showers are forecasted with a 50% chance of rain and slightly cooler daytime temperatures peaking at 20°C. The winds will shift slightly to west-southwest but will remain moderate at 10 to 20 mph. Conditions are expected to improve slightly by Sunday, with the rainfall probability dropping to 24% during the race. However, the winds will persist, and the track may still present slick spots and challenges to the drivers.
Sunday: Grand Prix
As Sunday approaches, all eyes will be on the weather as much as the track. While the light reduction in rain probability offers some hope for a dry race, the implications of earlier sessions under wet conditions could still influence the final outcomes.
Dutch GP Schedule
Friday 23 August
Practice 1:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Saturday 24 August
Practice 3:
Local Time: 11:30 - 12:30
London: 10:30 - 11:30
Los Angeles: 02:30 - 03:30
New York: 05:30 - 06:30
Tokyo: 18:30 - 19:30
Shanghai: 17:30 - 18:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 15:00 - 16:00
London: 14:00 - 15:00
Los Angeles: 06:00 - 07:00
New York: 09:00 - 10:00
Tokyo: 22:00 - 23:00
Shanghai: 21:00 - 22:00
Sunday 25 August
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00