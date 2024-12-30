Eddie Jordan Brands F1 Rule 'Stupid' As He Calls For Huge Change In Scathing Analysis
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has voiced a strong opinion against the Drag Reduction System.
Jordan's critique is focused on advocating for the eradication of DRS from the sport. He labels the DRS as "fundamentally false" and criticizes it as a "stupid rule," claiming that DRS manipulates race outcomes by providing drivers with an unwarranted advantage.
The implementation of DRS was designed to enhance overtaking opportunities, which had been difficult under the existing race conditions. This tool allows a driver to open a flap in the rear wing of their car, reducing aerodynamic drag and increasing speed on straightaways, but only in specific zones and under certain conditions.
During a discussion on the Formula for Success podcast, former F1 driver David Coulthard also shared his insights regarding races without DRS, noting an episode from the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix, which was conducted in wet conditions. Coulthard explained:
“Now, we’ve just witnessed recently the Grand Prix in Brazil all in damp, wet conditions, and of course, no DRS, and it was a brilliant race.
“So I personally feel that very often DRS is overly effective in allowing people to overtake. And there used to be a real anticipation of pulling off an overtake and getting an opportunity to do so. So I’d definitely be in favour in reducing the effect of DRS.”
Jordan's views on racing authenticity are clear. He considers DRS a departure from genuine racing competition, equating it to handicapping in a sport, which diminishes fair play. He explained:
“Anything that’s contrived, anything that’s false, anything that is put in the place of the story being unfolded in a true, dramatic and honest, correct way, in my opinion, is false. DRS is fundamentally false. It’s false.
“We saw an outrageous race in Brazil. Let’s assume Lando [Norris] goes off. Let’s assume he gets the jump at the start of the race. Lap three, he hasn’t quite broken the one-second mark, and, it can’t be Oscar Piastri, but let’s say it can be anyone else, let’s say it’s [Charles] Leclerc is close enough to him, and he’s got the DRS, and he comes bounding up the hill, and suddenly, bang, and he’s through. For me, that’s not the fight. That’s not a fight.
“That’s like having a boxer with one hand tied behind his back for that particular moment, and it’s an unfair advantage, isn’t it? I mean, he hasn’t got all the facilities to be able to defend himself.
“I’m of the opinion, if you can’t do it fairly and squarely, which is what we all had to do in your day, David, why punish a good driver in just giving up a spot, because that stupid rule, DRS, is in play. I’m not in favour of it. I’m really sorry. Old fashioned, call me what you like.”
