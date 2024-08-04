Eddie Jordan Brands Rumors About Adrian Newey Not Moving To Ferrari As 'Inaccurate and Fanciful'
Formula 1 insider and Adrian Newey's manager Eddie Jordan has claimed that rumors about the design guru not moving to Ferrari next year are "inaccurate and fanciful". While he didn't confirm the move either, he explained that Newey was currently doing "other things that he’s never been able to do before.”
Red Bull's chief technical officer, Newey, announced his departure recently, which will see him part ways with the Milton Keynes outfit in 2025. The team's success, especially in the ground effect era that began in 2022, was heavily influenced by Newey's aerodynamic expertise, which helped create season-dominating cars.
However, since his exit announcement, the paddock has been filled with rumors about his future move, and most reports point the finger toward Aston Martin, although they claim that Ferrari and McLaren were in contention to hire one of the best designers in Formula 1.
Ferrari was said to be ruled out after reports emerged that the deal didn't go past salary negotiations with Newey. While this point was being discussed between Jordan and former F1 driver David Coulthard, the former ruled out the Ferrari rumors while explaining that it was too late for Red Bull to call him back into the team.
Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, and as reported by Crash.net, Jordan asked if he thought Red Bull was missing Newey. Coulthard said:
“I don’t think the more competitive field is down to Adrian saying, a few races ago, that next year he will leave the team.
“It’s ridiculous to imagine. It’s not a share price. When the founder of Apple died the share price dropped even though they had an incredible stream of products that had just been launched.
“The stock market is a lot about emotion. Race car performance is about what you’ve delivered, what you’ve physically manufactured.
“The idea that Adrian has decided his long-term future isn’t with Red Bull is as fanciful as when you eventually get off the fence, and reveal where you’ve been able to barter the best deal!"
He added:
“We are waiting for the announcement.
“When you eventually announce he’s going to Aston Martin, do we suddenly think their performance will gain half-a-second just because of an announcement?
“Of course not. He’s got to then start the long journey of getting to know the team of people, getting to know the facilities, bringing his vision forward.
“That can take years. It took five or four years at Red Bull for that success to come.”
Being Newey's manager, Jordan is aware of all matters concerning Newey's next destination. The name Aston Martin caught his attention, which prompted him to inform Coulthard that the report wasn't true, yet. He said:
“You have made a statement about where you think Adrian may or may not be going.
“I would say to you: one, I cannot believe that what you said is currently in a situation where you can justifiably call it a fact.”
Coulthard then introduced Ferrari into the discussion, stating, "He’s not going to Ferrari." Jordan, intrigued by this assertion, asked for the reasoning behind Coulthard's claim. Coulthard elaborated:
“Because a very senior source has said no. He’s not going to McLaren unless it’s linked to road cars. Why would you bring Adrian into something that is working now? McLaren has found a trend of development.”
Jordan added that he was unwilling to share further information but hinted that the report was untrue. He said:
“What you’ve just said is extremely fanciful. If you remember the things I’ve come out with, and Adrian has come out with, it’s still in the melting pot. What you’ve said is inaccurate and fanciful.
“Why am I going to tell you? I have to tell you that the reason why no-one will know is: it’s the summer period, he went to Goodwood with the RB17, he’s still working with Red Bull.
“There’s an argument to say Red Bull should approach him and ask if he’d come back again! But I think it’s far too late.
"The reality is that Adrian is spending downtime. He has spent every year of his life, night and day, since he was 19. He’s now in his mid-60s. He is having fun, his daughter got married, and he’s doing other things he’s never been able to do before.”