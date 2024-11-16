Eddie Jordan Rages Against the State of Formula 1: 'Shame on Organizers!'
Eddie Jordan, a veteran figure in the world of Formula 1, has drawn attention with his recent outburst against the current state of the sport. Known for his outspoken nature, Jordan voiced his annoyance during an episode of the "Formula for Success" podcast, which he co-hosts with David Coulthard. He directed his anger towards the modern Formula 1 regulations, describing them as shameful, and berated the organizers for what he perceives as a series of missteps that have led the sport astray.
Jordan's deep-rooted connection to Formula 1 traces back to his days as a racing driver in the 1970s. However, his most important contribution came in team ownership with the founding of Jordan Grand Prix in 1991. Under his leadership, the team celebrated four victories, carving a niche for itself in the racing world. Yet, financial constraints forced him to sell the team in 2005. Despite stepping back from team ownership, Jordan remained an influential figure, transitioning to media roles as a pundit and managing the likes of Adrian Newey.
Over the years, Jordan has become known for his strong opinions on Formula 1. His recent comments stem from frustration with the current rules and car designs.
"As far as I'm concerned, shame on the regulations, shame on the organizers and shame on the people who have Formula 1 buried deeply in their soul," declared Jordan. Expressing nostalgia for an era when the sport captivated audiences with its raw power and visceral experiences, he lamented, "the ground shuddered," recalling the intense sensation brought on by the now legendary V10 engines. "It absolutely moved underneath you, such was the element of the power transmitted to the noise, to the sound, to the surface, it just absolutely went through your body."
To him, those engines were "sex on wheels… that's what motor racing was for me and that's what I enjoyed so much."
The fundamental changes in car design provoke Jordan's strongest criticism. He likens modern F1 cars to "tractors" due to their bulk and complexity, driven largely by the inclusion of hybrid engines and additional safety features like the halo. Jordan regards these machines as "massively overweight."
“Will we ever get back to the V10s? Probably not. We’re too cowardly, what's going on at the moment, whether it's regulations or it's this that and the other."
This shift away from prior designs, he argues, reflects a broader trend of regulatory changes that stifle the sport's essence. "They've allowed this sport, in my opinion, to go to a step that may never come back from here, and I absolutely hate them for it."
Despite his criticisms, Jordan concedes respect for the talent of current racers. Drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris are, in his view, achieving remarkable feats within the constraints of modern car designs. Yet, his praise is tinged with pessimism about the machinery they operate.
Adding to his criticism of the sport's format, Jordan slams the implementation of Sprint races. He names them 'absolutely shambolic', suggesting they are more a gimmick than a genuine sporting event. Jordan proposes instead that these races serve as opportunities for rookie drivers, offering them valuable track time without impacting the championship critically.