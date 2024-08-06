Eddie Jordan's Brutally Honest Opinion On Kevin Magnussen's F1 Future Revealed In Podcast
Kevin Magnussen has found this year very difficult, despite the Haas team showing considerable performance compared to their 2023 campaign. And while he has no contract for 2025, there are few whispers of anything happening to continue his F1 career.
The American team has confirmed that Magnussen will not be continuing their relationship with the Danish driver, and available seats are quickly running out.
“Kevin has flashes of brilliance. I still there’s a place for him,” Eddie Jordan admitted to the Formula For Success podcast.
“I’d put Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg as similar in terms of driving style, and people.
“Kevin damaged his reputation with some of the crazy things that he did earlier in the year.
“I’m not sure if that resonates with other team principals.”
The Danish driver has struggled this season with points both in the Driver Standings and on his racing license. He received four penalty points at the Miami Grand Prix. And while fans loved the battle between him and Lewis Hamilton - who deemed the whole thing "pretty cool", Magnussen confirmed that he "deserved" the backlash.
Unfortunately for the driver, it's likely that others saw it the same way as him, and now he is, and will struggle to find a seat for 2025. His teammate, on the othe hand, will be joining Sauber/Audi from next year. Is Magnussen up for driving alongside the German once again? Probably not, deems Jordan.
“My guess is that they’d be far wiser to hold on.
“Why do they need a second driver? They can hire people in.
“All you’re doing is building up a wage packet and structure.
“Hire Kevin, if you want to. It’d be a fine idea in many respects.
“But, at the same time, the financial gurus at Audi will be looking at ‘what is the cost of this?’”