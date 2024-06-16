Emerson Fittipaldi To Return To Iconic F1 Car During Austrian GP Weekend
At the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix, the Formula 1 circuit will take a nostalgic dive back in time during the Legends Parade. Among the iconic vehicles and revered drivers, Emerson Fittipaldi, the two-time Formula 1 world champion, will make a headline appearance, steering the Lotus 72, the car that clinched him the 1972 Austrian Grand Prix victory.
The Legends Parade is anticipated to be a central attraction of the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix, offering fans an exceptional spectacle of history meshed with the thrill of modern-day racing. Emerson Fittipaldi’s return to the cockpit of the Lotus 72 is particularly symbolic, as it revisits his victorious drive at the very same venue decades ago. Alongside Fittipaldi, other legendary drivers including Gerhard Berger, Johnny Herbert, David Coulthard, and Jos Verstappen will participate, each piloting cars with significant historical ties to the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Lotus 72 that Fittipaldi will drive stands out for its remarkable track record and technical features. Powered by a Cosworth-Ford DFV engine delivering 470 bhp, the car was a revolutionary design by Colin Chapman and Maurice Philippe. It boasted a successful career from 1970 to 1975, accumulating 20 Grand Prix wins out of 75 entries. Fittipaldi’s 1972 win in this car from the pole position on the 5.91 km Österreichring circuit remains one of the most memorable moments in its storied legacy.
The selection of cars for the Legends Parade speaks volumes about the enduring allure and reverence for Formula 1’s rich history. Vehicles such as the Lotus 82, piloted by Johnny Herbert, and the F2002, driven by Gerhard Berger, both reflect significant successes within the annals of F1 racing, particularly at the Austrian Grand Prix venue.
Additional legendary cars like the RB14 and Lotus 79 will be showcased in the Legends Tent within the F1 Fan Zone, providing another layer of historical immersion for the fans. These displays allow enthusiasts to engage directly with pieces of racing heritage that have shaped the sport over the decades.