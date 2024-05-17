Emilia Romagna GP Results: Charles Leclerc Goes Fastest in FP2 As Max Verstappen Struggles
Charles Leclerc put in the fastest time during the second Free Practice session. Following the Ferrari driver were Oscar Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during the Emilia Romagna GP FP2 session?
2 minutes: Following the issues Max Verstappen reported during Free Practice 1, the Red Bull team has made some changes to the Dutchman's RB20. Sky Sports F1 pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz explained as part of the broadcast:
"We asked his technical officer Pierre Wache, to say he downplayed it would be an understatement. He was really kind of 'we had some issues early on, but we will do some set-up changes'.
"I saw the laser scanner out. That tells us they have changed the aerodynamic set-up of the car quite considerably, so they need to do a lazar scan to make sure everything is where it should be. They have indeed changed Verstappen's set-up."
7 minutes: Nico Hulkenberg returns to the pits after reporting something is "not right" with the Haas car.
9 minutes: Verstappen reports to the Red Bull team that the car feels better on the medium tire compound.
Pierre Gasly runs wide and onto the grass at Variante Alta. The French driver manages to avoid crashing and continues with the session.
12 minutes: Bad news for Williams as both Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon's FW46 cars are in the pits with the floors off. Albon encountered an electrical issue during FP1.
15 minutes: Fernando Alonso gets annoyed by Lewis Hamilton apparently getting in his way. He explained to the Aston Martin team, "Hamilton thinks that he's alone on the track. It's the second lap he does it. Turn 12, and now Turn 7."
24 minutes: Alex Albon gets out on track with just over half of the session left to go. However, Sargeant remains in the garage.
25 minutes: Sargeant follows suit and now makes his way out on track.
36 minutes: Verstappen is not happy again. He commented whilst on soft tires, "My God. I don't know man. It's so difficult everything man. This time suddenly the front grips up a lot, I almost spin."
47 minutes: Yuki Tsunoda is under investigation by the Stewards for a potential practice start infringement.
53 minutes: Charles Leclerc feels that Sergio Perez blocked him throughout the first sector so when the opportunity arises he goes up the inside of the chicane. Perez comments on the team radio: "What's wrong with this Ferrari?"
54 minutes: Verstappen runs wide into the gravel once again as he continues to struggle with grip.
Investigation: Both Leclerc and Perez will be investigated after the session for potential impeding.
Emilia Romagna GP FP2 Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Yuki Tsunoda
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. George Russell
6. Carlos Sainz
7. Max Verstappen
8. Sergio Perez
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Lando Norris
13. Lance Stroll
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Alex Albon
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Logan Sargeant