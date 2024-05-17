Emilia Romagna GP Results: Charles Leclerc Tops FP1 Timesheets
Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets during the first Free Practice session ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Joining the Ferrari driver were George Russell and Carlos Sainz who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during the Emilia Romagna GP FP1 session?
2 minutes: Both Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, are first out on track in order to make the most out of the session. The Maranello-based squad has introduced significant upgrades to the SF-24 this weekend.
8 minutes: Norris heads out on track with a large aero rake on the MCL38. Although the McLaren team brought ten upgrades in Miami, where Norris secured his maiden F1 win, a couple more have been introduced in Imola.
13 minutes: Yuki Tsunoda runs wide at the penultimate corner, suffering from a snap of oversteer in the gravel. Luckily, the Japanese driver manages to catch it and gets back on track without a crash.
19 minutes: RED FLAG! Alex Albon stops on the grass at Turn 10 with what looks like a power unit or electrical issue.
25 minutes: Session resumes. George Russell currently tops the timesheets ahead of Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton.
28 minutes: Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu reports to the team, "I'm jumping like a kangaroo everywhere."
35 minutes: Daniel Ricciardo goes wide at the same corner as his RB teammate Tsunoda did earlier in the session. The Australian driver goes a lot further into the gravel but still manages to avoid crashing into the barriers.
38 minutes: Lewis Hamilton is the next driver to exit the track at Turn 13. The British driver goes onto the grass but is also able to continue.
45 minutes: Oliver Bearman, who is replacing Kevin Magnussen during the session, is currently running in the 12th position. The British driver impressed when he replaced Carlos Sainz in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year and is widely considered a favorite for a Haas seat in 2025.
54 minutes: Max Verstappen complains of grip issues at Turn 11 before going off the track at the Turn 14 and 15 chicane.
59 minutes: Verstappen goes off again at Turn 13 whilst he was on a flying lap setting the fastest first sector.
Emilia Romagna GP FP1 Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. George Russell
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Sergio Perez
5. Max Verstappen
6. Yuki Tsunoda
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Lando Norris
9. Oscar Piastri
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Pierre Gasly
12. Lance Stroll
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Oliver Bearman
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Zhou Guanyu
18. Logan Sargeant
19. Alex Albon
20. Nico Hulkenberg