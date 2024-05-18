Emilia Romagna GP Results: Max Verstappen Takes Pole Position In Imola
Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Joining the Red Bull driver at the front of the grid tomorrow are Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during the Emilia Romagna Qualifying?
Q1
18 minutes to go: Q1 begins and Pierre Gasly is the first driver out on track.
17 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell head out but on two different tire strategies - the former on softs and the latter on mediums.
14 minutes to go: Russell aborts his flying lap to return to the pits and swap onto the soft tires.
12 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc goes fastest on the medium tire compound. Both Ferrari drivers are on the medium tires, whereas, everyone else has now opted for the soft tires.
8 minutes to go: Logan Sargeant runs off the track and into the gravel causing a very brief yellow flag in sectors 1 & 2. However, the American driver gets back on track straight away and this does not disrupt any running.
5 minutes to go: Fernando Alonso, who crashed during FP3, runs off track again and into the gravel. This time, he avoids crashing and can continue with the session.
0 minutes to go: Lewis Hamilton just squeezes through into Q2 but the big shock of the session is Fernando Alonso who will start the race from 19th tomorrow.
Investigation: Oscar Piastri is set to be investigated after the session for potentially impeding Kevin Magnussen at the end of Q1.
Logan Sargeant has his lap time deleted at the last moment which puts him in 20th rather than Fernando Alonso.
Out in Q1:
1. Valtteri Bottas
2. Zhou Guanyu
3. Kevin Magnussen
4. Fernando Alonso
5. Logan Sargeant
Q2
11 minutes to go: Nico Hulkenberg is up in the mix at the front of the grid and goes third fastest.
7 minutes to go: Yuki Tsunoda puts his RB in second position behind Charles Leclerc.
2 minutes to go: Drivers currently at risk are George Russell, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, and Lance Stroll.
Out in Q2:
1. Sergio Perez
2. Esteban Ocon
3. Lance Stroll
4. Alex Albon
5. Pierre Gasly
Q3
6 minutes to go: Max Verstappen currently sits in provisional pole followed by Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc. Daniel Ricciardo, who only has one set of new soft tires, currently does not have a time on the board.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying
1. Max Verstappen
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Carlos Sainz
6. George Russell
7. Yuki Tsunoda
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Daniel Ricciardo
10. Nico Hulkenberg
11. Sergio Perez
12. Esteban Ocon
13. Lance Stroll
14. Alex Albon
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Zhou Guanyu
18. Kevin Magnussen
19. Fernando Alonso
20. Logan Sargeant