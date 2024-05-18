Emilia Romagna GP Results: Oscar Piastri Finishes FP3 On Top
Oscar Piastri has finished the third and final free practice session ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on top. Following the McLaren driver were Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during the Emilia Romagna GP FP3 session?
2 minutes: Red Bull are already out on track which is unusual for the Austrian team who tend to come out much later in an FP3 session. However, Verstappen struggled with grip during the first two practice sessions yesterday so changes have been made overnight. Former F1 driver and Sky Sports analyst and commentator Karun Chandhok explained on the broadcast:
"Red Bull have thrown absolutely everything at it. I believe they cancelled their pit stop practice this morning because they were still putting bits together on the car in terms of the setup and changing it."
15 minutes: A quarter of the way into the session sees Charles Leclerc at the top of the time sheets on soft tires followed by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez on medium tire compounds.
25 minutes: RED FLAG! Fernando Alonso crashes into the barrier at the final corner after suffering from oversteer. Thankfully the Spanish driver quickly confirms that he is okay, but the British team now has limited time to get the Aston Martin AMR24 ready to compete in Qualifying in three hours.
31 minutes: The session resumes after the Aston Martin is retrieved and the debris removed from the track.
40 minutes: Lewis Hamilton reports to the Mercedes team, "The car is riding high."
41 minutes: Oscar Piastri, whilst on a flying lap, has a moment at the last corner. He runs wide and onto the gravel, although he avoids a collision.
55 minutes: RED FLAG! Sergio Perez crashes out of the session. Luckily, the Mexican driver is okay but Red Bull now has to repair the RB20 ahead of qualifying. The front of the car bore the brunt of the impact.
58 minutes: The session resumes with two minutes to go, ending the session on an exciting note with the drivers having one last opportunity to put in a flying lap.
Emilia Romagna GP FP3 Results
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Lando Norris
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Charles Leclerc
5. George Russell
6. Max Verstappen
7. Alex Albon
8. Esteban Ocon
9. Lance Stroll
10. Nico Hulkenberg
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Sergio Perez
13. Yuki Tsunoda
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Logan Sargeant
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Lewis Hamilton
18. Fernando Alonso
19. Pierre Gasly
20. Zhou Guanyu