Emilia Romagna GP: When And How To Watch Qualifying
Qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is just a couple of hours away. The weekend so far has seen impressive pace from Ferrari and McLaren. Red Bull, on the other hand, has seemingly had a more difficult weekend up to now.
Charles Leclerc topped the time sheets in both FP1 and FP2 and Oscar Piastri took the top spot in FP3. Max Verstappen was struggling with grip during the first two practice sessions and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez crashed at the end of FP3. Fernando Alonso also crashed in FP3 leaving both Red Bull and Aston Martin with a small window to repair any damage ahead of Qualifying.
To catch up on what happened during the three Free Practice sessions, see our guides below.
When to watch Qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Saturday 18 May
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
How to Watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.