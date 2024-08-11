Esteban Ocon Reveals What Went Wrong At Alpine As He Leaves For Haas F1
Esteban Ocon has shared an insider's view of the persistent challenges at the Alpine F1 team, marking his leaving with a critique of what he perceives as years of unresolved issues. Ahead of his move to Haas F1 in 2025, Ocon expressed his frustrations with the French team's stagnation and the lack of effective communication within the outfit.
Currently sat in eighth place in the Constructor's Championship, Alpine has faced several issues this 2024 season. Despite some promising finishes before the summer break, the team's performance has been hampered by an underperforming Renault power unit. This technical shortfall has led to significant changes in team management, with Bruno Famin being reassigned within the Renault group and Oliver Oakes from Hitech Racing stepping in to replace him. Additionally, former Renault boss Flavio Briatore has returned as an advisor.
"There's a lot of things that were not evolved the way that it should've been," Ocon admitted. "I think on my side - on Fernando's side, on Pierre's side, on Daniel's side - we said a lot of things on the car development, and unfortunately, at some stage, there's been a loop missing."
"We were giving the feedback, but didn't really have the feedback coming back to us and the confirmation.
The French driver's criticisms didn't stop there. He lamented the ongoing problems which he said "haven't been fixed the way they should have been," pointing to a repetitive cycle of unresolved issues that have plagued the team for years.
"Sometimes we haven't been listened to the way we should have been, I would say" Ocon added.
"We are carrying some issues that we still had a couple of years ago.
"We've improved a lot of other things, but you can't be waiting years and years to be able to fix some problems and that's what has happened."
"The circle didn't come back. The issues haven't been fixed the way they should have been, which is frustrating for everyone.
Surrounding these operational failures, Alpine faces an uncertain future with its engine strategy, planning a switch from Renault to Mercedes customer engines after Renault’s withdrawal.
Ocon is set to leave this behind as he joins Haas F1 next season. As for Alpine, promising junior driver Jack Doohan is tipped to fill the seat alongside Pierre Gasly.
Reflecting on his time at Alpine, Ocon conveyed resignation.
"Obviously we don't have a car that performs the way we're supposed to perform," he concluded. "That's what we have to live with."