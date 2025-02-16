Esteban Ocon's Haas F1 Car Damaged in Silverstone Shakedown
Esteban Ocon's Haas F1 car faced a hiccup during its Silverstone shakedown when it suffered damage. A Reddit post from the Formula 1 community showcased a photograph revealing a dislodged sidepod from his Haas VF-25. Despite this incident, the vehicle's main structure and floor appeared intact. It seems the cause of this issue was due to the bodywork not being bolted correctly during testing, however this is yet to be confirmed.
The Haas team was conducting a filming day at the Silverstone Circuit, which also unintentionally revealed their new livery for the 2025 season. This sneak peek showed off the team's new design with stark white side pods adorned with a prominent black Haas logo. This change might indicate a minimalist design trend, perhaps with elements of uncovered carbon fiber in the mix, as we're very much used to this era.
For 2025, the Haas team has a fresh driver lineup. Esteban Ocon, known for his podium finishes with Renault and Alpine, has joined Haas from Alpine. Ocon's switch to Haas comes after a challenging stint with the Enstone team, where in 2024 he faced difficulties involving team orders and clashes with his teammate, Pierre Gasly. This includes a grid penalty incident in Monaco.
Joining him is rookie Oliver Bearman, who previously raced under the Ferrari Driver Academy in Formula 2.
Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg have left the team. Magnussen has moved to BMW M Motorsport's LMDh program, while Hulkenberg is now part of the Sauber Stake F1 Team.
Alongside the livery, new racing suits were unveiled, showing primary black with red and white accents.
Haas is looking to improve their standing, coming off recent success in 2024. They finished seventh in the Constructors' Championship last season, making that their best performance since 2018. The team's aim for the new season is to stay competitive within the midfield.
Upcoming events for Haas include an official launch of their 2025 season alongside the rest of the grid, scheduled for this Tuesday in London. The team will also start their pre-season testing on February 26, 2025. This preparation is key for them as they gear up for the opening race in Australia on March 16.
