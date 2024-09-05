Esteban Ocon Shares Heartwarming 'Unforgettable' Experience
Esteban Ocon has shared a heartwarming experience with his father to social media. Describing the occasion as a "full circle moment," the French driver revealed that his father had the extraordinary opportunity to step into the shoes of a Formula 1 driver for a day.
Ocon shared the moment to social media, posting:
"Full circle moment today!! My dad was able to be a racing driver for a day and experience what I do! An emotional day which brought back memories from many years ago where F1 just seemed like an impossible dream. Merci pour tout ‘Pa!
"Thank you to WinfieldRS for an unforgettable experience!"
Fans were quick to respond to the post. Here are just a selection of the responses.
"Wholesome Estie-Bestie content - everyone liked that."
"What an incredible Father to do that for your life and career. Salute."
"I do respect this driver cause he's not the son of a rich family, it's all about talent and determination."
Ocon is currently in the eighteenth position in the 2024 Drivers' Standings with 5 points amid ongoing struggles with the Alpine team. The French team has introduced many changes over the past year or so, the latest being new team principal Oliver Oakes who joined the team after the summer break.
The French driver's best finish this season came in Belgium with a ninth-place finish at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. His teammate, Pierre Gasly, is currently in fourteenth position in the standings with 8 points.
Ocon is heading into his final eight races with Alpine before he moves to Haas in 2025 to drive alongside rookie Oliver Bearman.
2024 F1 Constructors' Standings
1. Red Bull Racing - 446 points
2. McLaren - 438 points
3. Ferrari - 407 points
4. Mercedes - 292 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 28 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 6 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
2024 F1 Drivers' Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 303 points
2. Lando Norris - 241 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 217 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 197 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 164 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
17. Alex Albon - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Franco Colapinto - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points