Esteban Ocon Unveils Aggressive Red And Black Crash Helmet For 2025 Season
Haas driver Esteban Ocon has revealed an aggressive black and red crash helmet for his debut season with the American outfit on social media platform X. Ocon posted the images of the helmet and his 2025 race suit hours before the F1 75 launch event at the O2 Arena in London.
Formula 1 is celebrating 75 years of premier-class racing with a launch event where all ten teams will unveil their liveries for the 2025 season. The event will also feature the drivers and team principals. The year also marks the final season of the ground effect era before the sport transitions to a new era of regulations in 2026.
Ocon ended his four-year journey with Alpine at the end of 2024 and signed a new deal with Haas. He will be joined by rookie driver Oliver Bearman as his teammate. The French driver unveiled his new 2025 look on X.
Haas also shared a reel on X, featuring Ocon's new helmet.
As he prepares for the upcoming season, Ocon shared how Haas has been working to make him feel at home. To help him achieve the same level of comfort he had at Alpine, his new team has designed a custom steering wheel tailored to his preferences. Listing the other changes that enable him to commit himself fully to racing, Ocon said to the media, including F1 on SI, during a press conference ahead of F1 75:
“There’s been a lot of different things coming in, a lot of different ways the Renault and Ferrari car work differently.
“So, there’s been a lot of positives and I’ve been able to get around with things that I just feel super comfortable straight away and I’ve been able to work a little bit the same I’ve been working the last five years.
“That took basically two months to get it done, which was super impressive.
“The whole steering wheel needed a complete redesign for the clutch paddles, for example.
“That was a big, big job and I had that in my hands last week, which was incredible.
“The throttle pedal was the same thing, just redoing all the switches that I want like I was used to having at Force India and Alpine.
“Now at Haas it’s been able to be done. Also the way I was using the power unit in the past, I’m going to be able to do the same racing-wise for the [energy] deployment and the cut of the deployment, which is very good."
He added:
“Obviously there are a lot of positives driving the car in Abu Dhabi, I felt a lot of very positive areas and obviously there are some weaknesses that we are working on.”