Ex-Champion Warns Max Verstappen Against 'Wasting His Time' On FIA Controversy
2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has strongly advised Max Verstappen to stop "wasting his time" on the swear words controversy that sparked off on Thursday, followed by the FIA's punishment of the Dutchman. The comments arrive at a time when Verstappen is expected to focus on defending his championship title, which is under threat from McLaren's Lando Norris.
The Drivers' Press Conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix saw Verstappen use a swear word aimed at his Red Bull F1 car, the RB20, which prompted the governing body to levy a community service punishment on the three-time world champion.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently urged Formula 1 drivers to avoid swearing over team radio, commenting that "we are not rappers" and noting that many families, including children, watch the sport. He suggested that the drivers not use "dirty language" during broadcasts.
However, as a display of discontent over the punishment, Verstappen decided to answer media queries briefly during the press conference after the qualifying session, fearing a penalty if he spoke too much. Verstappen believes that the punishment was unfair.
Eventually, the Dutchman finally agreed to address the media outside of the press conference, particularly about the punishment handed to him. He said after the qualifying session on Saturday:
"I find it, of course, ridiculous what happens. So why should I then give full answers?
"Because I might... It's very easily, apparently you get a fine, or you get some sort of penalties.
"I prefer then not to speak a lot, save my voice and I mean, we can do the interviews also somewhere else, if you need some answers to the questions asked.
"They want to set the precedent, and people got warnings or a little fine.
"Now with me, they wanted to set an even bigger example, I guess. Which for me is a bit weird, of course.
"Because I didn't swear at anyone particularly, I just said one thing about my car. But it's in the code, so they have to follow the book.
"I don't want to blame this on the stewards, because I actually had a really good chat with them. They just have to follow the code, you know, and the book.
"I think they're quite understanding, but it's difficult for them as well.
"I think what I said wasn't that bad. And, of course, I get if you aim it at someone I think that's bad.
"Of course emotions can run high, but that's still not okay. I understand that, but I felt like it was quite ridiculous what was given to me."
However, Rosberg took a neutral stand on the controversy and advised Verstappen to focus on the championship. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, as reported by GPblog.com, the former Mercedes driver said:
"There's two sides. There's my kids watching, on the other hand we want them to be gladiators and show their emotions. So for me the way is just bleep it out, let them be, let them show their emotions. I think that's important for all of us watching.
"If I was in Max's position though, this would not be so good because he's wasting his energy on this. And he needs full focus, he's fighting for the World Championship at the moment. So I think it's not so great to at least deal with it so much."