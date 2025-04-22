Experts and Fans Divided on Max Verstappen Penalty As Horner Presents Photo Evidence in Defense
After a fierce battle on the track, the FIA handed Max Verstappen a five-second time penalty that cost him the win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
The incident occurred at Turn 1, where both McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were side by side entering the corner. As the drivers reached the apex, Piastri held his ground and did not give an inch to Verstappen, forcing him to either fall behind Piastri or go off the track.
Verstappen chose to leave the track, a move which he felt justified in doing because he believed Piastri did not leave him enough space.
Red Bull had the option to give the position back before being penalized, but the team refused, believing Verstappen was entitled to space.
Eventually, the FIA determined that Piastri was not required to leave Verstappen space and issued a five-second time penalty to Verstappen.
The penalty has prompted a lot of discussion about who was ahead at the apex of the corner. Both people in the paddock and on social media had strong opinions.
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner printed out a photo showing Verstappen ahead at the apex and presented it at a media scrum while voicing his concerns about the penalty.
"I thought it was very harsh, we didn't concede the position because we didn't believe that he'd done anything wrong," Horner told reporters.
"You can quite clearly see at the apex of the corner, we believe Max is ahead and under the rules of engagement they discussed previously, it was a very harsh decision."
"If we'd given it up, the problem is then that you run into the dirty air and drop back and then risk problems with George [Russell, in third place]."
There have been several journalists/content creators who have chimed in on the incident, as well as fans who fall on boths sides of the coin.
