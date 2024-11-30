F! News: Helmut Marko Shuts Door on Equal Opportunity for Red Bull Drivers
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has stated that 2025 will "only be about Max" Verstappen as the team's championship contender, while rival teams might have both drivers fighting for the title. This comment could serve as a warning to Verstappen's future teammate, signaling that the team's focus will firmly remain on Verstappen.
While it makes sense for Red Bull to focus on securing another title with the four-time world champion, Marko's statement could be discouraging for potential new drivers like Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, or even Franco Colapinto, if the Milton Keynes outfit decides to replace Sergio Perez before the start of the next season, despite his contract extending for another year.
With Red Bull boasting a fast car this season, it is likely that its 2025 challenger will also be highly competitive, offering any new driver the opportunity to win races and contend for the championship. However, Marko's comments indicate that Verstappen will remain the team's clear priority, potentially diminishing the overall appeal of a Red Bull seat for prospective drivers.
The 81-year-old advisor made the revelation to De Telegraaf while making predictions about the 2025 season, suggesting a more competitive Formula 1 grid. He pointed out that both McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, will contend for points. It would be a similar case at Ferrari, where the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will face strong competition from Charles Leclerc. As for Red Bull, Marko said the team was happy with only having Verstappen as its championship favorite. He said:
“Next year it’s all even closer together, I expect.
“That’s what you get when the regulations run out.
“But I do think at Ferrari [Lewis] Hamilton and [Charles] Leclerc will take points off each other, and at McLaren Norris and [Oscar] Piastri as well. At Mercedes, it remains to be seen how stable they are.
“And Red Bull? With us, it’s only about Max. There is no other driver who fits into our environment, who would also become champion.”
Marko's statements come amid Tsunoda's comment that he wasn't being pushed to Red Bull from its junior team despite proving himself worthy of promotion due to internal politics. Speaking on the matter, VCARB team principal Laurent Mekies also acknowledged that the Japanese driver is ready to race for a bigger team and in a faster car.
However, it now remains to be seen whether Tsunoda would still be as eager for a Red Bull promotion, even if it materializes. Regardless of his performance, it will be interesting to see if Tsunoda would be willing to play the role of Verstappen's wingman rather than a challenger, given the current dynamics within the team.