Skip to main content
F1 2022 Austin Grand Prix: When and Where to Watch The Final American Race of the Season

F1 2022 Austin Grand Prix: When and Where to Watch The Final American Race of the Season

Your ultimate guide to watching the Austin Grand Prix this weekend.

Your ultimate guide to watching the Austin Grand Prix this weekend.

The final American race of the 2022 F1 season is upon us this weekend as the drivers ready themselves for Free Practice 1 and 2 later today. While fans of the sport wait to hear more from Red Bull and the FIA over the recent cost cap breach by the team, we also ready ourselves for what will be a brilliant race. 

Max Verstappen is expected to continue his dominance after becoming a 2-time world champion after the Japanese Grand Prix, but with Ferrari testing a new engine, could the Italian team have more power to bring to the fight?

SI202210200340_news

Mercedes is also bringing upgrades, as are a number of other teams, so we're in for an interesting weekend. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When To Watch The Austin Grand Prix

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix begins this this Friday, 10/21/22. 

Friday 21st October

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:30 local time

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Race: 14:00 local time

How Can I Watch The Miami Grand Prix?

ESPN broadcasts the F1 using the Sky F1 feed. It can also be livestreamed using fuboTV

SI202210090190_news
News

F1 News: FIA Releases Full Statement After Japanese Grand Prix Crane Drama

By Alex Harrington
M286512
News

F1: Everything You Need To Know Leading Up To The 2022 United States GP

By Lydia Mee
SI202210200347_news
News

F1 2022 Austin Grand Prix: When and Where to Watch The Final American Race of the Season

By Alex Harrington
FfjOt0JUcAAvIM_
News

Haas Reveals New Livery For Home Race At United States Grand Prix

By Alex Harrington
SI202207290371_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Fans Poke Fun At Red Bull Cost Cap Saga: "W14 With Red Bull's Financial Team"

By Lydia Mee
312068378_1283626979136422_1412042088395787460_n
Track Guides

F1 Austin GP Track Guide - Where to stay, eat, and how to get there

By Alex Harrington
Screenshot 2022-10-21 at 10.24.05
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Wows Fans As He Goes Head To Head With Jet

By Lydia Mee
SI202207080363_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo's plan to win races in 2024

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang