F1 2022 Austin Grand Prix: When and Where to Watch The Final American Race of the Season

The final American race of the 2022 F1 season is upon us this weekend as the drivers ready themselves for Free Practice 1 and 2 later today. While fans of the sport wait to hear more from Red Bull and the FIA over the recent cost cap breach by the team, we also ready ourselves for what will be a brilliant race.

Max Verstappen is expected to continue his dominance after becoming a 2-time world champion after the Japanese Grand Prix, but with Ferrari testing a new engine, could the Italian team have more power to bring to the fight?

Mercedes is also bringing upgrades, as are a number of other teams, so we're in for an interesting weekend.

When To Watch The Austin Grand Prix

The race begins this Friday, 10/21/22.

Friday 21st October

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 local time

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:30 local time

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 local time

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Race: 14:00 local time

How Can I Watch The Austin Grand Prix?

ESPN broadcasts the F1 using the Sky F1 feed. It can also be livestreamed using fuboTV.