F1 2022 Austin Grand Prix: When and Where to Watch The Final American Race of the Season
The final American race of the 2022 F1 season is upon us this weekend as the drivers ready themselves for Free Practice 1 and 2 later today. While fans of the sport wait to hear more from Red Bull and the FIA over the recent cost cap breach by the team, we also ready ourselves for what will be a brilliant race.
Max Verstappen is expected to continue his dominance after becoming a 2-time world champion after the Japanese Grand Prix, but with Ferrari testing a new engine, could the Italian team have more power to bring to the fight?
Mercedes is also bringing upgrades, as are a number of other teams, so we're in for an interesting weekend.
When To Watch The Austin Grand Prix
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix begins this this Friday, 10/21/22.
Friday 21st October
- Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 local time
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:30 local time
Saturday 22nd October 2022
- Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 local time
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 local time
Sunday 23rd October 2022
- Race: 14:00 local time
How Can I Watch The Miami Grand Prix?
ESPN broadcasts the F1 using the Sky F1 feed. It can also be livestreamed using fuboTV.