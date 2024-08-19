F1 2024 Champion: What It Will Take For Max Verstappen To Lose
Max Verstappen, reigning champion and current leader of the F1 2024 Drivers' Championship, has a comfortable 78-point lead over Lando Norris as the summer break ends. However, Verstappen's recent performances have been without a win, while teams like McLaren and Mercedes show robust improvements, promising a tighter second half of the season.
Despite Verstappen's streak without a victory, he could still quite easily win the championship this season. On the F1 Nation podcast, Tom Clarkson highlighted Verstappen's need to focus on consistency, via Crash.net.
"He’s got to take the fifth-places, if that’s all the car is good for," Clarkson advised. "If he does that, he’ll win the championship. If he goes for the win every time, when it’s not there, and it leads to a collision with another car, then he won’t win the championship.”
Former champion Damon Hill also weighed in on Verstappen’s current standing. "My gut reaction is that it will be a tall order to stop Max Verstappen in a Red Bull," Hill deliberated. "He’s having to work a lot harder than he’s been used to."
He continued:
“Whether they can come up with more pace for him, on the development of the car? I’m sure they can. But he will still be chased hard all the way through until the end.”
Another crucial aspect affecting the championship is team strategy, notably discussed surrounding McLaren at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Norris, who stands second in championship rankings, lost potential points due to team orders that favored his teammate Oscar Piastri. Hill criticized this decision, admitting that such moments could decide the championship for the Papaya team.
“Why would you deprive the closest rival to [Verstappen] - Norris - seven points?” Hill expressed his frustration. “I am sorry but this is what we want to see, a challenge to the guy at the front. If it’s going to be close… it could be seven points closer!"
As for the threats from other teams, both Clarkson and Hill recognized the significant strides made by Mercedes and McLaren in recent races. The former remarked on the observable advancements, particularly mentioning that either a Mercedes or McLaren driver is likely to score the most points in the upcoming races. Despite this, he remained confident in Verstappen's strategy.
"He hasn’t won a race in four races but he has extended his lead by banging in consistent points finishes, that’s all he needs to do."