F1 2025: Who Are The Formula 1 Team Principals?
The 2025 Formula 1 season brings with it a fresh lineup of team principals. The latest change was announced by Aston Martin earlier today. The Silverstone-based squad confirmed that Mike Krack would step away from the role and Andy Cowell would take up the position for the 2025 season.
McLaren: Andrea Stella
Andrea Stella heads the team at McLaren, where he has been team principal since December 13, 2022, when he replaced Andreas Seidl.
Born in Orvieto, Italy on February 22, 1971, Stella began his Formula 1 journey with Ferrari, rising from a performance engineer to a key race team member.
Stella joined McLaren in 2015, evolving from head of race operations to executive director of racing before taking the top spot. Under his leadership, McLaren achieved its first constructors' championship since 1998 in 2024.
Ferrari: Fred Vasseur
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur, born in Draveil, France, on May 28, 1968, is another experienced leader who assumed the role of team principal on December 13, 2022.
Vasseur replaced Mattia Binotto at Ferrari after a stint at Renault and Sauber. His vision helped the Maranello-based squad spoil Red Bull's perfect season in 2023 and brought the team to a strong point in 2024, although McLaren ultimately seized the championship with a margin of just 14 points.
The Frenchman was also behind the signing of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, who has joined the team for 2025.
Red Bull: Christian Horner
At Red Bull, Christian Horner continues his long tenure that started on January 7, 2005. Horner transitioned from racing to team management with Arden before being selected by Dietrich Mateschitz to lead Red Bull Racing.
His leadership is marked by 122 wins and 14 world titles, though it hasn't been without its controversies, as illustrated by a recent investigation by Red Bull GmbH into allegations of inappropriate conduct, from which he was cleared.
Horner is currently the longest-standing F1 team principal.
Mercedes: Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff, who joined Mercedes in 2013 after starting his motorsport career at Williams, leads the Brackley-based squad as they begin the year without seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
Born in Vienna, Austria, Wolff has guided Mercedes to significant dominance, capturing nearly every championship title between 2014 and 2021.
Aston Martin: Andy Cowell
Andy Cowell has recently taken the helm at Aston Martin, starting as team principal on January 10, 2025.
With a diverse engineering background from Cosworth, BMW, and Mercedes, where he oversaw high-performance powertrains, Cowell's knowledge is expected to elevate Aston Martin's performance.
Although his tenure is just beginning, his appointment as group CEO in 2024 set the stage for his current leadership role.
Alpine: Oliver Oakes
Oliver Oakes joined Alpine in 2024. Oakes, who has had incredible success as the director of Hitech GP which competes in the likes of Formula 2 and 3, replaced Bruno Famin in the role in the summer of 2024.
Haas: Ayao Komatsu
After Haas confirmed the exit of former team principal Guenther Steiner ahead of the 2024 season, Ayao Komatsu stepped up from his role of trackside engineering chief to team principal.
Komatsu joined the American team in 2016 and although Steiner had become a fan-favorite through Netflix's Drive to Survive series, he quickly showed an impressive jump in performance in the team.
VCARB: Laurent Mekies
Laurent Mekies replaced Franz Tost's as team principal of VCARB in 2024. Mekies started his Formula 1 career with Arrows in 2000 before he moved to Toro Rosso, which transitioned to AlphaTauri before the rebrand to VCARB in 2024.
In 2014, he moved to the FIA to become the safety director before making a move to Ferrari in 2018 where he eventually became deputy team principal. He stayed at the Maranello-based squad until his move to VCARB in 2024.
Williams: James Vowles
James Vowles stepped in as team principal at Williams on January 13, 2023, after a successful stint as Mercedes' strategy director.
His efforts are focused on modernizing the team. He has also signed former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz for the 2025 season when he will race alongside Alex Albon. Although the team is still going through a transitional phase, it is expected that with Vowles, Sainz, and Albon, the team could see a big jump in performance from 2026.
Sauber: Alessandro Alunni Bravi
At Sauber, Alessandro Alunni Bravi acts more as a team representative than a traditional principal. Born in Umbertide, Italy, Bravi's legal expertise and board membership at Sauber make him an integral part of the team's management, tasked with aligning operations with F1's regulatory framework.
2026 will see more change for the Sauber team as it transitions to the Audi F1 team.
2025 Formula One Season Schedule
Pre-Season Testing
- Dates: 26-28 Feb
- Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025
- Circuit: Pre-Season Testing
Australia
- Dates: 14-16 Mar
- Location: Australia, Melbourne
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Melbourne circuit
China
- Dates: 21-23 Mar
- Location: China, Shanghai
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Shanghai circuit
Japan
- Dates: 04-06 Apr
- Location: Japan, Suzuka
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Suzuka circuit
Bahrain
- Dates: 11-13 Apr
- Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Sakhir circuit
Saudi Arabia
- Dates: 18-20 Apr
- Location: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Jeddah circuit
Miami
- Dates: 02-04 May
- Location: Miami, Miami
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Miami circuit
Emilia-Romagna
- Dates: 16-18 May
- Location: Emilia-Romagna, Imola
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 AWS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2025
- Circuit: Imola circuit
Monaco
- Dates: 23-25 May
- Location: Monaco, Monaco
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025
- Circuit: Monaco circuit
Spain
- Dates: 30 May-01 Jun
- Location: Spain, Barcelona
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA 2025
- Circuit: Barcelona circuit
Canada
- Dates: 13-15 Jun
- Location: Canada, Montréal
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025
- Circuit: Montréal circuit
Austria
- Dates: 27-29 Jun
- Location: Austria, Spielberg
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Spielberg circuit
Great Britain
- Dates: 04-06 Jul
- Location: Great Britain, Silverstone
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Silverstone circuit
Belgium
- Dates: 25-27 Jul
- Location: Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps circuit
Hungary
- Dates: 01-03 Aug
- Location: Hungary, Budapest
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Budapest circuit
Netherlands
- Dates: 29-31 Aug
- Location: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Zandvoort circuit
Italy
- Dates: 05-07 Sep
- Location: Italy, Monza
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2025
- Circuit: Monza circuit
Azerbaijan
- Dates: 19-21 Sep
- Location: Azerbaijan, Baku
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Baku circuit
Singapore
- Dates: 03-05 Oct
- Location: Singapore, Marina Bay
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Marina Bay circuit
United States
- Dates: 17-19 Oct
- Location: United States, Austin
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Austin circuit
Mexico
- Dates: 24-26 Oct
- Location: Mexico, Mexico City
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025
- Circuit: Mexico City circuit
Brazil
- Dates: 07-09 Nov
- Location: Brazil, São Paulo
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRANDE PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2025
- Circuit: São Paulo circuit
Las Vegas
- Dates: 20-22 Nov
- Location: Las Vegas, Las Vegas
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Las Vegas circuit
Qatar
- Dates: 28-30 Nov
- Location: Qatar, Lusail
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Lusail circuit
Abu Dhabi
- Dates: 05-07 Dec
- Location: Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Yas Island circuit