F1 24: This Is How Max Verstappen Helped Develop the Racing Game
Max Verstappen's unique insights as a top-level driver and avid sim racer have crucially influenced the development of the F1 24 racing game. As a seasoned F1 champion, Verstappen provided invaluable feedback on the game's physics and handling models, ensuring a more immersive and authentic racing experience for players worldwide.
F1 drivers are no strangers to simulators, often using them for training off the track or for perfecting a setup for a race weekend. Their crossover into gaming, especially in the current era of sim racing, provides developers with an unparalleled source of direct feedback. Max Verstappen, with his remarkable understanding of the nuances of both real and simulated racing, has been a key player in defining the development trajectory for F1 24.
Lee Mather, the creative director behind the F1 gaming series, shared with Sports Illustrated that Verstappen's engagement goes beyond typical promotional involvements; it extends into deep conversations about game mechanics and realism. During a special session, Mather had the privilege to discuss the early versions and potential physics upgrades of F1 24 with Verstappen. His insights were particularly directed at enhancing how the game mimics real-life F1 car behaviors, including aspects like cornering dynamics and brake responsiveness.
"I did have the opportunity last year to spend an evening with Max Verstappen where it was really just a chance to... because he's obviously one of our ambassadors and he's the cover star of the Deluxe. So I was really lucky to get an evening where I was able to take down a very early version of '24 and some future changes that we're considering for the physics and get his feedback on the direction that we were going, which is massively valuable."
The engagement doesn’t stop with drivers like Verstappen. Esports athletes and dedicated community members also play crucial roles.
"What are the other areas that we've had great value as well? In fact, there's two, one has been the Esports drivers. Because they give really good insight as well. So do a large number of our community as well. We have a lot of people who race in leagues. They give really great insight, but the engineers on some of the teams as well, they've been fantastic. They won't share their data with us, but what they will do is they will look at our data, compare it to their data and tell us where there are areas where we might need to make some changes or where there are some discrepancies and that's been incredibly valuable.
This feedback cycle is crucial at every stage of game development. F1 24, under the banner of EA Sports, boasts a new dynamic handling model that elevates the simulation fidelity, including rolling resistance and brake responsiveness. The latest iteration also introduces enhancements like a more detailed Career Mode, new driver faces, and updated car models. Additionally, F1 24 includes 'Icons,' a new feature in the World Game Mode promising a richer narrative and a revamped reputation system influencing player careers and team dynamics.
F1 24 is available to play from May 31, with Champions Edition owners available to gain access from today, May 28.