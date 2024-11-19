F1 Academy Announces 2025 Calendar With Significant Changes
The F1 Academy has unveiled its 2025 calendar. The all-female racing series, launched in 2023, has grown rapidly, and its new schedule shows the ongoing ambition to increase its international reach. Integrating seven rounds with diverse locations, the new calendar includes three first-time venues.
The 2025 calendar begins with the season opener at the Shanghai International Circuit in China, taking place from March 21-23. As the season continues, it features familiar venues such as the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia from April 18-20 and the Miami International Autodrome in the United States from May 2-4.
Among the new additions, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada will host its debut race from June 13-15. This expansion showcases the Academy's efforts to enhance its footprint in North America, coinciding with its growing audience in the region. Furthermore, the season will close with a bang at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 20-22. This will be the first occasion for a single-seater support series at this venue, marking a significant leap in the F1 Academy's profile and reach.
In total, the F1 Academy's 2025 season will consist of 14 races across these seven rounds, supported by an extensive 15-day testing program. Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy, commented:
“I am proud to announce our F1 ACADEMY 2025 calendar, which demonstrates our continued commitment to taking the series to new heights, expanding our global reach and bringing our mission to an increasingly diverse and engaged global audience.
“I want to thank our promoters for their enthusiasm and support, and for joining us on our journey to create opportunities for women to thrive at every level of our sport.
“Finishing our season in Las Vegas will be an iconic moment, and its addition to the calendar is testament to the wealth of support we receive from Formula 1 and Liberty Media.”
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also commented:
“We are seeing huge interest in the series, and it is fantastic that the calendar features new venues and once again spans three continents, meaning we can continue to build our audiences and connect with fans around the world.
“I would like to thank our race promoters who continue to support F1 ACADEMY so passionately. What has been achieved in just two years since the series was launched has been incredible, and I cannot wait to see the cars hit the track again next year.”
2025 F1 Academy Season
March 21-23 - Shanghai International Circuit, China
April 18-20 - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Saudi Arabia
May 2-4 - Miami International Autodrome, United States
June 13-15 - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Canada
August 29-31 - Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands
October 3-5 - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
November 20-22 - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, United States