F1 Academy Announces Exciting Feature Return For 2025
In 2025, F1 Academy is set to bring back reverse grid races. During Race 1 of each weekend, the top eight qualifiers will have their positions flipped. This change echoes the first season's format back in 2023.
The F1 Academy was formed in 2023 with the goal of being a space where women could develop and shine in motorsports. Initially, the reverse grid format was a part of the event, but it was removed when the series adjusted its schedule to fit with F1 weekends in 2024.
In addition to the return of the reverse grids, the weekend format will stay consistent with what was seen in the 2024 season. Each event will continue with up to two free practice sessions, a single qualifying session, and two races. The points awarded in Race 1 will favor the top eight after starting with the reverse grid, while Race 2 will base its starting order on qualifying times and will award points for the top 10.
For the 2025 season, F1 Academy’s grid is expanding to 18 cars, pointing to the growing interest and involvement of female drivers in motorsport. F1 Academy competition manager Delphine Biscaye commented:
“The return of the reverse grid in 2025 promises exciting racing with even more overtakes. The change will also challenge and develop our drivers’ race craft and prepare them to progress up the motorsport ladder, where reverse grids are a mainstay in the weekend format. Reverse grids are a fantastic chance for drivers who often qualify P5 – P8 to demonstrate their ability to race at the front, and a podium or race win can be just what it takes to unlock their full confidence and potential."
The 2025 F1 Academy calendar will have 14 races across seven weekends lined up to coincide with Formula 1 events. The season is set to kick off in China and will close in Las Vegas, with stops in Montreal, Jeddah, Miami, Zandvoort, and Singapore in between.
The Academy has also gained significant exposure as races continue to be broadcast over large networks and online platforms. A docuseries by Hello Sunshine is also in the making, and its release on Netflix in 2025 is sure to give the series an added boost in visibility.
2025 F1 Academy Points Allocation
Race 1
1. 10 points
2. 8 points
3. 6 points
4. 5 points
5. 4 points
6. 3 points
7. 2 points
8. 1 point
Race 2
1. 25 points
2. 18 points
3. 15 points
4. 12 points
5. 10 points
6. 8 points
7. 6 points
8. 4 points
9. 2 points
10. 1 point
For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.