F1 Academy Announces Huge Expansion For 2025
The F1 Academy is set to expand significantly in the 2025 season, a huge moment for the series dedicated to promoting female talents in motorsport.
Hitech Grand Prix, a British racing team renowned for its successes in various junior categories, will join the racing series with the introduction of three new cars. This development represents a considerable increase in the grid size, which will now accommodate 18 cars.
The participation of Hitech Grand Prix comes at a time when the F1 Academy is gaining momentum as a crucial platform for women in motorsport. Historically, female drivers have faced limited opportunities, but initiatives like the F1 Academy signal a positive shift towards inclusivity and talent development. As the Managing Director of the F1 Academy, Susie Wolff, stated:
“We are proud to be expanding the F1 ACADEMY grid to 18 cars in just our third season of racing. It’s clear to us that change is already in motion, and this expansion reflects not just the growing talent pool of drivers ready to make the step up but also the incredible growth of F1 ACADEMY as a platform to develop female talent. Hitech Grand Prix have an impressive history in the junior formula, including FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 and we are pleased to welcome them to our grid from 2025.”
The operations of Hitech Grand Prix will include managing two full-time entries and one Wild Card vehicle, continuing the concept of Wild Card participation that began in the 2024 season. This initiative allows local female drivers from the race locations to compete and gain valuable experience. Several past Wild Card participants, such as Courtney Crone, Ella Lloyd, and Nina Gademan, have already benefited from this system, transitioning to full-time roles with top teams like Haas, McLaren, and Alpine for the upcoming season.
Joining the ranks of established teams such as ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, Rodin Motorsport, MP Motorsport, and PREMA Racing, Hitech Grand Prix's entry further strengthens the competitive atmosphere of the series. These teams all have a strong track record in nurturing racing talents in junior categories like FIA Formula 3 and Formula 2, aligning perfectly with the F1 Academy's mission.
Oliver Oakes, owner of Hitech Grand Prix, also commented:
“I’m delighted to confirm Hitech’s participation in F1 ACADEMY from the 2025 season. A platform that inspires and supports young girls and women to embark on their motorsport journey is one that we have always fundamentally believed in and the opportunity to translate support into positive action by entering a team in F1 ACADEMY is really important to us. We applaud the commitment and determination of Susie Wolff as the force behind the change that the series is driving.”